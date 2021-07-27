Pinarello bike porn: Filippo Ganna's supersonic Olympic TT machine; Pizza taped to top tubes and potato pouches; Anna van der Breggen stopped from riding course by official; G up for "one more push"; 3D scanners aero gains + more on the live blog

Geraint Thomas has spoken to Eurosport ahead of tomorrow's time trial and promised to give "one more push" to challenge for a third Olympic medal of his career. Thomas won gold in the Team Pursuit in 2008 and 2012 but crashed out of Saturday's road race after teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart fell ahead of the Welshman.

"We were just going down a fast bit of road, there was a little bit of metal in the middle and Tao hit that and lost his front wheel and I was directly behind him," G told Eurosport.

"I could have tried to land on top of him – it would have cushioned my blow. But yeah, we were both on the deck and really unfortunate – just a freak accident. I knew I wasn’t bad, like broken something, but when you hit the floor at that sort of speed it’s never nice. I knocked myself about a bit, just a normal crash but it’s just disappointing. After the Tour and everything, looking to come here, change of scene and with the GB team I was really motivated to try and get something out of it.

"It's not that I’ve had a bad season. I've won two races, I’ve been up there on the podium a few other times as well as that. But the main two targets is what you dream about and they’re the ones where I’ve ended up on the floor so it is tough but it is part of the sport. Like life in general, you don’t always get what you deserve. You just need to keep trying.

"This year has been tough mentally but I’ve still got one more chance on Wednesday with the TT so I’ll just rest up now and hopefully get something out of that. One more push, at least stay on the bike."

Misfortune and crashes have shadowed Thomas throughout his career, including at the Tour de France earlier this month where the 2018 winner dislocated his shoulder in a fall on stage three. He will roll down the start ramp as one of the two British riders competing in tomorrow morning's TT. Geoghegan Hart is the other to take on the course against a stacked line-up, including world champ Filippo Ganna, Wout van Aert and Rohan Dennis...