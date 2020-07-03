Back to news
Live blog

Drivers STILL using Liverpool pop-up lane as a 'car park' after double yellows installed; Before/after video shows London street transformed by blocking motor traffic; Cyclists get 'ran over' (literally) in bizarre gym stunt + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today, with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Jul 03, 2020 09:36
09:32
Bikes transforming streets again, this time in Paris

No modal filter needed here, there's simply just so many bikes that cars are now second fiddle. After being comfortably re-elected earlier this week, Paris Mayor Anne Hildago is going full steam ahead with her plans to transform the French capital into a cycling and walking mecca. Cycle lanes have been promised for every street in Paris to make it a “100 per cent” bike-friendly city when the project is complete. 

09:04
Citroën launch new limited edition city bike with Martone Cycling
The car brand have shied away from superbikes like various other car brands that have dipped their toe into cycling over the years, aiming the new 'Women Rider Citroënist by Martone' squarely at city mobility. The three-speed machine has a basket and double kickstand for elegant parking outside achingly cool Parisian cafés, and also retains the signature red chain that features on all Martone bikes. 

A unisex version already existed which is currently reduced to €760 down from €950 on Citroën's Lifestyle website, and the new Women Rider model is priced at €784. 

08:10
Drivers still determined to park on Liverpool pop-up 'car park'/bike lane... even after double yellows were installed to stop them

Thanks to complaints on social media and a hearty dose of pressure from the media, Liverpool Council council promised to act  when it was found that a pop-up cycle lane in the city centre was effectively being used as a 'pop-up car park', forcing cyclists back out of the lane. 

The road that made headlines with up to 20 cars parked in a 0.2 mile stretch has now had double yellow lines painted on it; however as photographed by Philip Marshall, there are still drivers determined to park in the cycle lane. When they were first made aware of the illegal parking, Liverpool Council said: "Enforcement options are being looked at but it is hoped behaviours will change as these new pop-up lanes bed in. However, if car parking persists action will be taken.”

It appears not everyone's behaviour is changing just yet...

08:50
"Where would you rather live work and shop?" Before and after a street is closed to motor traffic

This before and captures perfectly how the installation of a modal filter to prevent 'rat-running' drivers can totally transform a street. 

08:20
Cyclists get 'ran over', literally

As observed by some of those commenting on this bizarre viral video - that we believe first circulated on TikTok - the girl 'running over' the cyclists appears to be attached to a rope to make things a little less likely to end up with broken bones. It goes without saying that if you own a gymnasium, a harness and have a dozen friends with bikes who like riding round in circles, don't try this at home...

