Drivers STILL using Liverpool pop-up lane as a 'car park' after double yellows installed; Before/after video shows London street transformed by blocking motor traffic; Cyclists get 'ran over' (literally) in bizarre gym stunt + more on the live blog

New double yellow lines have appeared on Kingsley Road, however some remain determined to ignore this. At the sound end the advisory lane is a car park. Signs indicate resurfacing along here from July, which is very welcome! Let's hope bikes are accommodated by the roadworks. pic.twitter.com/g7BwsPC89h — Phillip Marshall (@Phil__Marshall) July 2, 2020

Thanks to complaints on social media and a hearty dose of pressure from the media, Liverpool Council council promised to act when it was found that a pop-up cycle lane in the city centre was effectively being used as a 'pop-up car park', forcing cyclists back out of the lane.

The road that made headlines with up to 20 cars parked in a 0.2 mile stretch has now had double yellow lines painted on it; however as photographed by Philip Marshall, there are still drivers determined to park in the cycle lane. When they were first made aware of the illegal parking, Liverpool Council said: "Enforcement options are being looked at but it is hoped behaviours will change as these new pop-up lanes bed in. However, if car parking persists action will be taken.”

It appears not everyone's behaviour is changing just yet...