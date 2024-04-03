Support road.cc

Live blog

Latest viral bike theft video as angle grinder used to snatch locked bicycle in seconds; Tour of Flanders organiser hails "record-breaking crowds", but urges "zero tolerance" for "individuals" who "ruin the image of the sport" + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on duty for your midweek round-up of all the news, reaction and more across the world of cycling this Wednesday
Wed, Apr 03, 2024 09:27
Latest viral bike theft video as angle grinder used to snatch locked bicycle in seconds; Tour of Flanders organiser hails "record-breaking crowds", but urges "zero tolerance" for "individuals" who "ruin the image of the sport" + more on the live blogAngle grinder bike thief, London April 2024 (@CrimeLdn/X)
08:01
Latest viral bike theft video as angle grinder used to snatch locked bicycle in seconds

This is how quickly a bike thief was able to remove a lock with an angle grinder on Redchurch Street in Shoreditch, in London, last night, the footage since widely shared across social media by the 'London & UK Street News' account...

It'll be a familiar scene for those of you who have read reports on this website of seemingly endless similar incidents in recent years, and shows the shocking ease with which many bikes can be taken. In total, the clip lasts just 12 seconds, from the point it starts to when the thief has mounted the stolen bicycle and rides off.

Angle grinder bike thief, London April 2024 (@CrimeLdn/X)
Angle grinder bike thief, London April 2024 (@CrimeLdn/X)

A second post that caught our eye last night came from Evening Standard assistant news editor Tom Davidson and showed his angle grinder-damaged lock, with the caption: "After two attempted angle grinder thefts in less than five months (both stopped by Litelok), might I suggest Met Police put some 'trap' bikes outside Tooting Broadway station?"

Bait bikes are a popular topic at the minute due to the resounding success that City of London Police had using one in a recently reported case that saw officers bring down a bike theft gang (and recover £130,000 worth of stolen bikes) in a single shift, after tracking a bike they had left locked at a theft hotspot with the intention of following to its destination once it was stolen.

> Cycling UK hails "clever" policing after bait bicycle used to track down £130,000 bike theft gang in one shift

"I was just shocked," Detective Constable Matt Cooper said of the operation. "We had tracked one stolen bike to a plant hire business in East London — and found about 60 more. Bikes in the office, bikes in the toilet, bikes hanging up on rails, bikes stacked up everywhere. There was about £130,000 worth. It was hard to take in."

In total, 11 people have now been sentenced for their role in the thefts, City of London Police explaining that reported bicycle thefts in the part of the city referred to as the Square Mile fell from 68 per month at the height of the gang's spree in August 2020 to just seven in January 2021.

08:44
Tour of Flanders organiser hails "record-breaking crowds", but urges "zero tolerance" for "individuals" who "ruin the image of the sport"
2024 Tour of Flanders crowd (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

The CEO of Flanders Classics, Tomas Van Den Spiegel, has shared some reflections on this year's Tour of Flanders and revealed that, despite its Easter Sunday slot and home favourite Wout van Aert's absence, there were "record-breaking crowds again", with "50,000 more people" on the Oude Kwaremont, an "all-time high" for the race.

2024 Tour of Flanders crowd (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"We all have to keep educating fans about safety," he continued. "A race convoy moves at high speed and no fan should be on the road when it passes. Behind the 40 kilometres of barriers or next to the road, period. Fandom in cycling is about passion and positivism, not about touching the integrity of the riders. Zero tolerance is the only way forward. We can not have individuals ruin the image of the sport."

Van Den Spiegel believed the race was evidence the 2024 route offered a "safer and more dynamic flow", but accepted "the Koppenberg might need to be managed differently in the future" in light of the chaos seen on Sunday.

Koppenberg, 2024 Tour of Flanders (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"The combo of the sportive on Saturday, suppliers, fans and race vehicles using the cobbled side and the late rain made it hard to ride for the men," he said. "By the time the women passed, the mud film had been washed away. There is always a Plan B, which was also discussed during the race, but changing the course last minute would have had security consequences for both convoys and fans. The safest solution for everyone was to keep it in.

"Overall we look back at a successful weekend. We witnessed greatness in the men's race and as always a super exciting women's race."

