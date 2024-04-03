Latest viral bike theft video as angle grinder used to snatch locked bicycle in seconds; Tour of Flanders organiser hails "record-breaking crowds", but urges "zero tolerance" for "individuals" who "ruin the image of the sport" + more on the live blog

This is how quickly a bike thief was able to remove a lock with an angle grinder on Redchurch Street in Shoreditch, in London, last night, the footage since widely shared across social media by the 'London & UK Street News' account...

A man Steal the bike on Street in E2 today pic.twitter.com/5M7A9heMIg — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) April 2, 2024

It'll be a familiar scene for those of you who have read reports on this website of seemingly endless similar incidents in recent years, and shows the shocking ease with which many bikes can be taken. In total, the clip lasts just 12 seconds, from the point it starts to when the thief has mounted the stolen bicycle and rides off.

A second post that caught our eye last night came from Evening Standard assistant news editor Tom Davidson and showed his angle grinder-damaged lock, with the caption: "After two attempted angle grinder thefts in less than five months (both stopped by Litelok), might I suggest Met Police put some 'trap' bikes outside Tooting Broadway station?"

after two attempted angle-grinder thefts in less than five months (both stopped by @Litelok), might I suggest Met Police put some ‘trap’ bikes outside Tooting Broadway station? pic.twitter.com/xn5cikSLyT — Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) April 2, 2024

Bait bikes are a popular topic at the minute due to the resounding success that City of London Police had using one in a recently reported case that saw officers bring down a bike theft gang (and recover £130,000 worth of stolen bikes) in a single shift, after tracking a bike they had left locked at a theft hotspot with the intention of following to its destination once it was stolen.

"I was just shocked," Detective Constable Matt Cooper said of the operation. "We had tracked one stolen bike to a plant hire business in East London — and found about 60 more. Bikes in the office, bikes in the toilet, bikes hanging up on rails, bikes stacked up everywhere. There was about £130,000 worth. It was hard to take in."

In total, 11 people have now been sentenced for their role in the thefts, City of London Police explaining that reported bicycle thefts in the part of the city referred to as the Square Mile fell from 68 per month at the height of the gang's spree in August 2020 to just seven in January 2021.