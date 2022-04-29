Same cycle lane, different driver, same near miss...but The Sun asks "who's in the right?"; Reaction to Ed Laverack's Sa Calobra-conquering KOM; "I started to hyperventilate": Remco relives Liège; One week 'til Giro time + more on the live blog

We all know who is right, but The Sun isn't interested in that. Just wants to stir it. — Steve Western (@IlminsterSteve) April 29, 2022

West Midlands Walking and Cycling Commissioner Adam Tranter provided the most succinct answer to The Sun's "who's in the right?" nonsense..."The give way markings might provide a clue" he suggested...

Don't go bringing common sense to The Sun's 'debate', Adam...

Over on Facebook, Robert Skedgell had the pick of the comments: "One of the most serious problems with the driving theory test is that it's been made easy enough for Sun readers to pass"...

Here in the live blog comments section, kinggill offered some always-appreciated local knowledge: "Before the A38 route was opened, the council announced in the media that cars would have to 'give way' when crossing the cycle route (as if one could ever just swing across the Bristol Road!). It caused fury online as per usual 'causes more pollution for me to idle my engine' etc. It is a great route but always heart-in-the-mouth moments at those junctions; a pity as it's one of the few places in Brum where you can pick up a bit of speed."

brooksby did a good job of summing up how most (all) of us feel: "I honestly don't understand. How is it 'open to debate'? Cyclist on cycle path, therefore having priority; motorist approaches 'give way' lines. Motorist doesn't give way, either through a conscious decision or because they just weren't looking. Either way, motorist at fault. End of discussion."

While chrisonatrike wondered if the real meaning of The Sun's 'debate' is: "whether cyclists should be allowed anywhere roads - or indeed at all".