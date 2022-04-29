Same cycle lane, different driver, same near miss...but The Sun asks "who's in the right?"; Reaction to Ed Laverack's Sa Calobra-conquering KOM; "I started to hyperventilate": Remco relives Liège; One week 'til Giro time + more on the live blog

Yesterday's live blog featured the video of a cyclist using the A38 cycle lane in Birmingham, with its lane-crossing turnings and not-looking motorists...
The clip was fairly uncontroversial, I don't think that's up for debate. A cyclist riding along the route was forced to brake hard after a driver, coming from the left, didn't check to see if anything was coming and pulled out across the rider's path. A fairly common occurrence for anyone who uses a bicycle to negotiate the UK's road network, unfortunately.
The Sun newspaper did not see it that way...
We really didn't want to give their social post the slightest air of promotion, so here's a picture of it instead (with Jeremy Vine's thoughts on the "but who's in the right?" ridiculousness)...
Amongst the replies: someone who thought the cyclist was riding the wrong way down a one-way street (no, really), "It's a horrible thing to have to say but in this instance the cyclist is absolutely 100% in the right", and this handy advice...
But that wasn't the end of matters as, in reply to Vine, another rider who has footage from the very same Birmingham cycle lane, said he'd "nearly died there" yesterday afternoon.
It seems running the gauntlet of crossing motorists is just part and parcel of using this infrastructure...
In the words of yesterday's cyclist: "Even when you think you're cycling in a safe place, there are drivers around to show you, you never are."