"Even when you think you're safe, there are drivers to show you, you never are"; County reviews speed limits; What's the most annoying sound on a bike ride?; 2025 Giro could finish with Stelvio summit finish + more on the live blog

Half a million more adults in Wales would cycle if streets were safer, Cycling UK has estimated. Using research showing 1 in 4 adults (24 per cent) would likely cycle more if streets were redesigned to be safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and 1 in 5 (21 per cent) drive less frequently, along with census data, Cycling UK estimates 517,000 more adults would cycle if the streets were safer.

The poll was carried out in late March by YouGov on behalf of Cycling UK. 1047 adults (16+) in Wales were asked whether they would a/ cycle more; b/ walk more and c/ drive less if the streets were safer. It found 1 in 4 (24 per cent) were likely to cycle more often, 1 in 2 (54 per cent) were likely to walk more often, while 1 in 5 (21 per cent) said they would drive less frequently.

"It’s time for politicians to deliver what people want and need in Wales. Cycling UK is not saying ban driving, but we are saying that people should have the choice of cheap and free alternative ways of getting about, like cycling and walking, especially for local journeys," Cycling UK's spokesperson in Wales, Gwenda Owen said.