Police appeal for cyclist injured during bikejacking to come forward

Thames Valley Police are urging a cyclist who sustained a head injury when he was robbed of his bike in Slough to come forward.

Officers, who are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch, say that it happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday 27 April near the junction of Shackleton Road and Montague Road in a residential area in the north of the Berkshire town.

The suspect, whom police described as a black male, headed off in the direction of the shops on Stoke Poges Lane, close to the junction with Belgrave Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Paul Allum, who is based at Slough police station, said: “Since this incident we have been unable to make contact with the victim, therefore we are appealing for him to get in touch so we can speak to him about what happened.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that might help us to please come forward.

“To make a report you can call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference 43220181394.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via it’s website.”