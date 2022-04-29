Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police appeal for cyclist injured during bikejacking to come forward

Police appeal for cyclist injured during bikejacking to come forward

Victim suffered head injury when he was robbed of his bike in Slough
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Apr 29, 2022 15:40
0

Thames Valley Police are urging a cyclist who sustained a head injury when he was robbed of his bike in Slough to come forward.

Officers, who are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch, say that it happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday 27 April near the junction of Shackleton Road and Montague Road in a residential area in the north of the Berkshire town.

The suspect, whom police described as a black male, headed off in the direction of the shops on Stoke Poges Lane, close to the junction with Belgrave Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Paul Allum, who is based at Slough police station, said: “Since this incident we have been unable to make contact with the victim, therefore we are appealing for him to get in touch so we can speak to him about what happened.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that might help us to please come forward.

“To make a report you can call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference 43220181394.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via it’s website.”

bikejacking
Slough
Thames Valley Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments