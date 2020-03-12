Driver almost hits cyclist – then crashes car; Paris-Nice highlights; Cav and G in stellar chain gang; Coronavirus – London Bike Show postponed, Mallorca cycling hotels suffer; e-bike thefts soar in Netherlands; Pavement parking ban + more on live blog

British athletes competing at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo will have more opportunities to thank sponsors as part of a compromise agreement with the British Olympic Association (BOA).

The BOA’s 'Rule 40' protects the exclusivity of the International Olympic Committee's major sponsors, but a number of high profile athletes have said they find it unduly restrictive.

Former track sprinter Callum Skinner has previously said he found his British Cycling contract limited his commercial opportunities as the sport’s governing body has a series of large commercial partners who are offered exclusivity.

Late last year a group of athletes led by Adam Gemili launched a legal challenge against the BOA and the two parties have now reached an agreement.

Andy Anson, the BOA’s recently appointed CEO, said: “This agreement allows athletes to further benefit from their personal sponsors whilst balancing the needs of the BOA to raise funds to support all athletes at the Games.

“I’m grateful that Adam [Gemili] and his colleagues took the time to work with us to find a solution.

“We have always been and will continue to be supportive of athletes maximising their earning potential and having sponsors at a national or local level.”

Gemili said: “As an athlete group we are pleased to have reached an agreement with the BOA that moves us into line with other Olympic federations and that provides every athlete an equal and fair chance to generate sponsorship revenue in the build up to and during the Games.

“I would like to say thank you to the BOA for facilitating an open dialogue and recognising and addressing the concerns of the athlete body.

“Most importantly I would like to thank my teammates who have supported this movement both openly and behind the scenes, together we have made a real difference and demonstrated the strength of unity.”