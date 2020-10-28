Support road.cc

Driver crashes £260,000 Ferrari into bridge - narrowly missing cyclist; Primoz Roglic leaves fans cringing at multicoloured "crime against all mankind"; More of the worst cycling kits; You're on camera + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander will be taking you through the middle of the week on Wednesday's live blog...
Wed, Oct 28, 2020 08:28
1
Ferrari
10:07
Driver crashes £260,000 Ferrari into London bridge - narrowly missing cyclist;

This shocking footage shows the moment a driver crashed the £260,000 supercar into Lambeth Bridge.

The driver can be seen accelerating sharply before losing control of the Ferrari as it ploughed into the wall on the side of the bridge.

A cyclist rides past the driver just seconds before the car veers to the right on the 20mph stretch of road.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

09:54
Worst cycling kits ever made
hairy nude cycling jersey front - via.PNG

 

Primoz Roglic has got us thinking... we've had a trawl through the archives and found three other woeful cycling kits for your amusement.

First up, the Hairy Nude kit which comes with the promise to "get motorists looking twice".

How about this Pirate Juice number...

Pirate Juice 4

Finally, this bizarre Giro Toscana kit which was described by one Twitter user as: “Worst designed garment of clothing in the history of the human race.”

Worst women's cycling kit ever

Let us know, what's the worst cycling kit you've seen?

09:35
More Roglic laughs

It seems Twitter isn't finished with the Slovenian national champion just yet.

08:13
Twitter in meltdown over Roglic's multicoloured kit

Poor Primoz Roglic isn't having much luck with clothing at La Vuelta.

First it was losing time on stage six because he couldn't put his rain jacket on and now he has united Twitter in horror at his stage seven green and yellow monstrosity. 

The Slovenian's green points jersey matched with yellow Jumbo-Visma kit has left fans, pundits and team managers shocked at it's, well, brightness...

Even manager of the EF Pro Cycling, Jonathan Vaughters, got involved suggesting humorously that the UCI should take action.

EF Pro Cycling were fined by the UCI during the Giro d'Italia for failing to clear in advance their striking Rapha and Palace kit.

08:46
You're on camera
Cyclegaz

This great idea from cyclegaz lets all road users know in no uncertain terms that they're being recorded.

08:38
Brutal summit finish on stage eight
Vuelta stage 8

Stage 8 sees the peloton take on another summit finish, with this looking the hardest of the race so far.

The final climb of Alto de Moncalvillo is officially 11.3km @ 7.6%, but most of the final 7km is above 9%.

A big day for the GC guys.

