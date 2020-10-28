Driver crashes £260,000 Ferrari into bridge - narrowly missing cyclist; Primoz Roglic leaves fans cringing at multicoloured "crime against all mankind"; More of the worst cycling kits; You're on camera + more on the live blog

Footage shows a Ferrari crashing yesterday central London pic.twitter.com/jue74UwRsi — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) October 27, 2020

This shocking footage shows the moment a driver crashed the £260,000 supercar into Lambeth Bridge.

The driver can be seen accelerating sharply before losing control of the Ferrari as it ploughed into the wall on the side of the bridge.

A cyclist rides past the driver just seconds before the car veers to the right on the 20mph stretch of road.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.