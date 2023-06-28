Shimano 105 12-speed mechanical groupset breaks cover

We’ve known for some time that a mechanical version of Shimano’s 12-speed 105 groupset is on the way, but now it has been spotted after being displayed – in error– on a Corratec bike at Eurobike.

When Shimano launched the latest version of its super-popular 105 groupset last year, it left some longtime fans dismayed by abandoning mechanical shifting and rim brakes. There was also a considerable price hike to £1,730 for the complete groupset.

The update left a big gap between Shimano Tiagra – 10-speed and mechanical shift-only – and new Shimano 105 R7100 – 12-speed and Di2-only. Shimano 105 7000 is still out there with mechanical shifting, but it's 11-speed rather than 12-speed.

The obvious options for plugging the gap would be to update Tiagra to 11-speed – which will probably happen sooner or later – and/or release a mechanical version of 105 R7100.

We’ve been pretty certain that Shimano was planning the second option since January when details were leaked – again accidentally – on the KHS Bicycles website, and this has been confirmed by a new video shot at Eurobike by Shane Miller, known on YouTube as GPLama. Corratec displayed a bike fitted with the as-yet-unreleased groupset at the show, presumably in error. Oops!

Obviously, with this groupset not yet having been officially announced, Shimano has given no details about specs, weights, or prices, so we can only rely on what we’ve seen.

The rear derailleur is far less angular than the Shimano 105 R7000 11-speed model. It also looks like Shimano is sticking with the direct-mount derailleur design found on 105 Di2 R7100, and the more expensive Ultegra and Dura-Ace Di2 systems.

Up front, the new shifters look very similar to the 105 R7000 design, although they’ll have been tweaked for 12-speed compatibility.

The chainset, cassette and brake callipers look the same as those from Shimano’s existing 105 Di2 R7100 groupset. There’s no reason for them to be any different.

We’re big fans of Shimano 105 R7100 Di2 (above) – the shift quality and speed are excellent and the braking is both powerful and reliable – but it’s not cheap. As mentioned, with 105 having jumped in price with the move to electronic shifting, there’s a big price gap down to fourth-tier Tiagra.

We’re expecting a new version of Tiagra (current 4700 version pictured below) fairly soon, although we couldn’t tell you when. The latest version was released for the 2019 model year and Dura-Ace, Ultegra and 105 have all been updated since then, so it’s about due an update.

Even so, it would seem to make commercial sense for Shimano also to plug the gap with a mechanical version of 105 R7100, giving bike brands and end consumers the option of saving money by foregoing Di2. Plus, although people who have tried electronic shifting tend to stick with it, others simply prefer mechanical shifting and like the fact that they don’t need to recharge a battery.

Shimano always used to boast that 105 was the most popular groupset in the world; adding an updated mechanical version would make for an easier defence of that position. For all these reasons, the confirmation that a mechanical version of 105 12-speed is on the way is no surprise at all – so it’s now a question of when rather than if.

We couldn’t give you an exact date although the fact that Corratec has displayed a bike equipped with the new components, albeit prematurely, suggests that Shimano is into the production phase and intends to have it out there for the 2024 product year. We’d expect a launch sometime in the next few weeks.

