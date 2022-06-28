Climbing 30% hill goes wrong...rider falls back to the start; Tim Declercq misses Tour with Covid...but it's not Cav replacing him; G, Pidcock & Adam Yates make Ineos team; Tour trims + more on the live blog

Not long to go now...EF Education-EasyPost are the only team yet to announce their team...last-minute enquiries about a certain sprinter from the Isle of Man's availability? (Wishful thinking, I know)
Ineos Grenadiers have upped the Brit count to seven, announcing Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, Tom Pidcock and Luke Rowe for the race. Dani Martínez, Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Castroviejo and Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle complete the line-up.
Elsewhere...
Bora have decided against selecting out of form Sam Bennett. Instead, dark horse Aleksandr Vlasov gets plenty of support...
Bora - hansgrohe: Aleksandr Vlasov, Lennard Kämna, Max Schachmann, Nils Politt, Felix Grosschartner, Patrick Konrad, Marco Haller, Danny van Poppel
Cofidis: Guillaume Martin, Ion Izagirre, Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Victor Lafay, Anthony Perez, Benjamin Thomas, Max Walscheid
Alpecin-Fenix: Mathieu van der Poel, Silvan Dillier, Michael Gogl, Alexander Krieger, Jasper Philipsen, Edward Planckaert, Kristian Sbaragli, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux: Alexander Kristoff, Kobe Goossens, Louis Meintjes, Andrea Pasqualon, Adrien Petit, Taco van der Hoorn, Georg Zimmermann, Sven Erik Bystrøm
TotalEnergies: Peter Sagan, Anthony Turgis, Alexis Vuillermoz, Pierre Latour, Daniel Oss, Cristián Rodríguez, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Maciej Bodnar