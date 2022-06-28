Climbing 30% hill goes wrong...rider falls back to the start; Tim Declercq misses Tour with Covid...but it's not Cav replacing him; G, Pidcock & Adam Yates make Ineos team; Tour trims + more on the live blog

There's no margin for mechanical mishaps when climbing walls like this one. A slipped chain can be all she wrote for your hopes of getting up there in one go. Put your foot down and there's no way you're riding to the top unless you fancy going back to the start (which you almost certainly don't)...

This monster berg appears to be in Brazil, possibly Belo Horizonte, and looks at least 30 per cent. When they look steep on camera you know you've got a serious climb...

Not the same hill, not the same gradient (probably), but here's the visual on how much better pro cyclists are than the rest of us...

Ahí va Richard Carapaz entrenando para estar en forma este 2021. pic.twitter.com/90Kjt89bcQ — Diego Vos (@diegovos_) February 1, 2021

Pretty similar really...

EDIT: A bit more digging confirmed it is indeed the Morro do Tunicão in Belo Horizonte and yeah...we might have undersold it at 30 per cent...