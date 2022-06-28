Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Climbing 30% hill goes wrong...rider falls back to the start; Tim Declercq misses Tour with Covid...but it's not Cav replacing him; G, Pidcock & Adam Yates make Ineos team; Tour trims + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Jun 28, 2022 09:05
6
Climbing 30% hill goes wrong...rider falls back to the start; Tim Declercq misses Tour with Covid...but it's not Cav replacing him; G, Pidcock & Adam Yates make Ineos team; Tour trims + more on the live blog
10:00
09:55
Tour trims

0 all over for the extra weight-saving gains and aero benefits...obviously...

09:46
EVERYBODY STAY CALM!!!

Relevant now more than ever...

09:06
Tour teams: Ineos select four Brits, Bora's dark horse, Van der Poel and Sagan's support confirmed

Not long to go now...EF Education-EasyPost are the only team yet to announce their team...last-minute enquiries about a certain sprinter from the Isle of Man's availability? (Wishful thinking, I know)

Ineos Grenadiers have upped the Brit count to seven, announcing Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas, Tom Pidcock and Luke Rowe for the race. Dani Martínez, Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Castroviejo and Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle complete the line-up.

Elsewhere...

Bora have decided against selecting out of form Sam Bennett. Instead, dark horse Aleksandr Vlasov gets plenty of support...

Bora - hansgrohe: Aleksandr Vlasov, Lennard Kämna, Max Schachmann, Nils Politt, Felix Grosschartner, Patrick Konrad, Marco Haller, Danny van Poppel

Cofidis: Guillaume Martin, Ion Izagirre, Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Victor Lafay, Anthony Perez, Benjamin Thomas, Max Walscheid

Alpecin-Fenix: Mathieu van der Poel, Silvan Dillier, Michael Gogl, Alexander Krieger, Jasper Philipsen, Edward Planckaert, Kristian Sbaragli, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck

Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux: Alexander Kristoff, Kobe Goossens, Louis Meintjes, Andrea Pasqualon, Adrien Petit, Taco van der Hoorn, Georg Zimmermann, Sven Erik Bystrøm

TotalEnergies: Peter Sagan, Anthony Turgis, Alexis Vuillermoz, Pierre Latour, Daniel Oss, Cristián Rodríguez, Mathieu Burgaudeau, Maciej Bodnar

08:48
07:55
Climbing 30% hill goes wrong...rider falls back to the start

There's no margin for mechanical mishaps when climbing walls like this one. A slipped chain can be all she wrote for your hopes of getting up there in one go. Put your foot down and there's no way you're riding to the top unless you fancy going back to the start (which you almost certainly don't)...

This monster berg appears to be in Brazil, possibly Belo Horizonte, and looks at least 30 per cent. When they look steep on camera you know you've got a serious climb...

Not the same hill, not the same gradient (probably), but here's the visual on how much better pro cyclists are than the rest of us...

Pretty similar really... 

EDIT: A bit more digging confirmed it is indeed the Morro do Tunicão in Belo Horizonte and yeah...we might have undersold it at 30 per cent...

08:47
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments