Rapha + Palace returns: EF Pro Cycling teams unveil wild new switch-out kit for Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes

Rapha + Palace is one of the most talked-about cycling collaborations of this decade, which many teams have tried to imitate but none have quite managed the same level of hype. Well, to celebrate the start of the Tour de France and the return of the Tour de France Femmes after a 33-year hiatus, the team is back together and will be kitting out riders of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams.

You didn’t expect the team kit to be anything other than out-there did you? Rapha says that this year’s limited-edition switch-out kit “righteously celebrates the Tour Femmes. After 33 years, women are finally returning to race, and they are ready to show the world what it's been missing.”

You certainly won’t miss anyone wearing this kit!

The Pro team kit is available in both men’s and women’s varieties with the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB women’s team kit consisting of the Women’s Pro Team Aero Jersey, Women’s Pro Team Training Jersey and Women’s Pro Team Bib Shorts II. The EF Education-EasyPost men’s range follows the same pattern with a Pro Team Aero Jersey, Pro Team Training Jersey and Pro Team Bib Shorts II. Both team kits are complemented by special editions socks, caps and musettes.

Off the bike, there is a range of special edition casual wear from Rapha + Palace, which will be worn by the teams at the Tour. Further details of the off-bike collection are promised to be revealed soon...

Both Rapha + Palace collections will be available through Rapha online, in select Rapha Clubhouses and through Palace online and in-store. Meanwhile, the team's Cannondale race bikes have also received the treatment with the SuperSix EVO frameset available through rapha.cc, palaceskateboards.com and cannondale.com.

Just like last time, the Rapha + Palace items will be sold in very limited numbers and so there will be three drops at localised times in the UK, EU, Canada and the USA and the Asia-Pacific region “to give everyone the best chance of accessing the collection.”

A select range of Rapha + Palace on-bike items will be made available exclusively to the Rapha Cycling Club members who were active on or before the 28th of June, or have renewed a previously lapsed membership by the day preceding the commercial launch, the date of which will be announced soon…

Do you love it or hate it? Let us know and also what your dream cycling collaboration would be in the comments below…