Richmond Park open again to all cyclists all day long on weekdays from tomorrow

London’s Richmond Park will reopen to all cyclists during weekdays from tomorrow, Monday 22 June – but current restrictions at weekends will remain in force, when only children aged 12 and under, and NHS staff travelling to work, will be allowed to ride there.

The ban was first introduced on 28 March on the grounds of safety and to ensure social distancing and avoid congestion at the park gates, with motor vehicles already having been banned from the park.

Restrictions were first eased on Tuesday 2 June, since when the park has been accessible to all cyclists during commuting times on weekdays, that is before 10am and after 4pm. Adult cyclist will remain excluded from certain routes in the park.

In a message on its website, Royal Parks, which owns and manages Richmond Park, outlined the new restrictions that will apply from tomorrow:

Cycling permitted for all cyclists at any time on weekdays Weekend cycling currently for keyworkers and under 12s with accompanying family The red route is for children under 12 only. Any family accompanying them must be on foot The park roads on the eastern side of the park around Priory Lane and Broomfield Hill are temporarily suspended to all adult cyclists at all times, in order to maintain safety and provide a safe area for children and families to enjoy Cyclists are permitted to use the shared access Tamsin Trail around the perimeter of the park on weekdays only Disability access Blue badge holders can park in Sheen Gate car park, accessible via Sheen Gate, every day from 7am-7pm Please speak to security and show your blue badge to gain access Please call 0300 061 2000 if you need assistance.

At the time of the first relaxation of the restrictions earlier this month, Tim Lennon, borough co-ordinator at Richmond Cycling Campaign, told road.cc: “We're delighted that the park is re-opening to cycling.

“It seems clear that these are first steps, and we can hope that we'll see concrete proposals to bring Richmond Park into line with government policy both on discouraging the use of public transport and private cars, and on meaningfully enabling cycling.

“For the first time that we're aware, this will also include a meaningful attempt to consistently measure the volumes of cycle traffic in the park as well, so we're looking forward to seeing this data.

“We told the Royal Parks weeks ago that this was the wrong decision, and it's good they've changed their mind. Now it's time for them to properly engage with their Richmond Park stakeholders to work out a better way forward.”