Richmond Park open again to all cyclists all day long on weekdays from tomorrow

Restrictions will still apply at weekends, however as managed reopening continues
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 21, 2020 18:30
London’s Richmond Park will reopen to all cyclists during weekdays from tomorrow, Monday 22 June – but current restrictions at weekends will remain in force, when only children aged 12 and under, and NHS staff travelling to work, will be allowed to ride there.

The ban was first introduced on 28 March on the grounds of safety and to ensure social distancing and avoid congestion at the park gates, with motor vehicles already having been banned from the park.

Restrictions were first eased on Tuesday 2 June, since when the park has been accessible to all cyclists during commuting times on weekdays, that is before 10am and after 4pm. Adult cyclist will remain excluded from certain routes in the park.

In a message on its website, Royal Parks, which owns and manages Richmond Park, outlined the new restrictions that will apply from tomorrow:

Cycling permitted for all cyclists at any time on weekdays

Weekend cycling currently for keyworkers and under 12s with accompanying family

The red route is for children under 12 only. Any family accompanying them must be on foot

The park roads on the eastern side of the park around Priory Lane and Broomfield Hill are temporarily suspended to all adult cyclists at all times, in order to maintain safety and provide a safe area for children and families to enjoy

Cyclists are permitted to use the shared access Tamsin Trail around the perimeter of the park on weekdays only

Disability access

Blue badge holders can park in Sheen Gate car park, accessible via Sheen Gate, every day from 7am-7pm

Please speak to security and show your blue badge to gain access

Please call 0300 061 2000 if you need assistance.

At the time of the first relaxation of the restrictions earlier this month, Tim Lennon, borough co-ordinator at Richmond Cycling Campaign, told road.cc: “We're delighted that the park is re-opening to cycling.

“It seems clear that these are first steps, and we can hope that we'll see concrete proposals to bring Richmond Park into line with government policy both on discouraging the use of public transport and private cars, and on meaningfully enabling cycling.

“For the first time that we're aware, this will also include a meaningful attempt to consistently measure the volumes of cycle traffic in the park as well, so we're looking forward to seeing this data.

“We told the Royal Parks weeks ago that this was the wrong decision, and it's good they've changed their mind. Now it's time for them to properly engage with their Richmond Park stakeholders to work out a better way forward.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

