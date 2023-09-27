Support road.cc

How much money could you save by switching from car to bicycle?; A good ketchup-related day to be Mathieu van der Poel; Amusing 20mph claims + more on the live blog

Welcome one and all to another road.cc live blog, Dan Alexander is in the saddle for Wednesday's offering...
Wed, Sep 27, 2023 09:15
3
How much money could you save by switching from car to bicycle?; A good ketchup-related day to be Mathieu van der Poel; Amusing 20mph claims + more on the live blog
07:58
How much money could you save by switching from car to bicycle?

There's an interesting article on Birmingham Live's website this morning, marking Car-Free Day last Friday by speaking to people in the West Midlands who have ditched their motors to make cycling their main form of transport.

Birmingham Mailbox and traffic (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Bs)u10e01 on Wikimedia Commons)

One person, Mary Mooney from Sutton Coldfield, told the site of her "relief" at not having to keep her car running and the costs that go with it, estimating that she's "saving about £1,000 a year now that I've got rid of my car". "It's a lot when you think about it," she added.

Another Brummie, Michael, says making the bike his primary transport doesn't hold him back... "Having a bike doesn't restrict you from doing things — you can have a bike with a trailer to do the shopping. You can put a bike on a train to London, and it's cheaper than driving. The cost of running a car is astronomical. Once you've got a bike, you can go anywhere and it won't cost you a penny."

Cyclist in the evening 02 © Simon MacMichael.jpg

Well, we all know it's unfortunately not quite that free. Maintenance costs, inner tubes, brake pads, cables (if your bike still has those in 2023) etc. but still, far cheaper than £50 plus on a tank and MOTs, parking, insurance and the rest of it. My first reaction was that £1,000 a year saving might even be a bit low...

Have any of you lot completely or largely swapped driving journeys for cycling? Even if it's just the commute for a couple of days a week? How much do you reckon you've saved? This is bringing back flashbacks of how much money commuting by bike saved me versus a train season ticket... but that's a whole different discussion... thank god for the bicycle!

09:03
09:04
Amusing 20mph claims — driving instructor edition

> "Far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists": 20mph speed limit analysis hailed "astonishing", with drivers' journeys just 45 seconds longer

08:59
Comedy film about cyclist who never removes helmet falls well short of crowdfunding goal... but they're going to make it anyway
Bike Helmet Harry (Indiegogo)

> Comedy film about cyclist who never removes helmet falls well short of crowdfunding goal... but they're going to make it anyway

08:51
A good ketchup-related day to be Mathieu van der Poel

A reminder of quite possibly the worst video to ever disgrace this live blog...

In the hilarious words of Elisa Longho Borghini, "After that, I don't know what there is. Probably only death."

Well, no death yet, Elisa, just more suffering...

A good day to be called Mathieu, a dark one for the entire nation of Italy... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
HoldingOn | 450 posts | 1 hour ago
5 likes

I took up cycling for my commute, as an alternative to a second car. I've been tracking what I have spent on cycling (two bikes, clothing, accessories, maintenance) in the two years - it is getting scary close to £2,000.

Fuel wise, it's pretty close to £2,000 saved in the two years. Which means it is all the other stuff that goes on driving that I have saved. The cost of the car, insurance, MOT, services (no paid parking required)

On the flipside, now I have all the bits I need for my bike (and a bike that will last!) the running costs are pretty low. I doubt I will spend more than £200 a year.
That £1,000 a year saving is a bit lower than what I work out I would average long term. For the first year or two though, it is probably close to the mark.

Of course - Cycle2Work schemes will decrease the cycling cost and therefore increase the saving!
 

Avatar
GMBasix replied to HoldingOn | 704 posts | 9 min ago
1 like

Don't forget to add the economic and social costs to both you and society of you reducing health implications of inactivity (or the costs of going to the gym if that is what it has replaced) and air pollution (to which car occupants appear to be more exposed).

Avatar
GMBasix replied to HoldingOn | 704 posts | 8 min ago
0 likes

