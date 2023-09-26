Comedy film about cyclist who never removes helmet falls well short of crowdfunding goal... but they're going to make it anyway

The news I'm sure you've all been waiting on the edge of your seat for ever since we first caught wind in Tech of the Week of a wacky idea for a crowdfunded feature comedy film about a cyclist who never takes off his helmet... I know, how has nobody thought of this before? Well, there's good and bad news, it's up to you which way round you assign those particular reactions, as the project fell well short of its crowdfunding goal... but they're going to make the film anyway.

In an update on the project's Indiegogo page — where 61 backers put up £3,692 towards the film, £20,514 short of its target — the director Tony Mouleart said shooting will begin in the next couple of months but that 'Bike Hat Harry' may take longer than expected.

"We finished our crowdfunding campaign, he wrote. "We raised $4500 with over 60 contributors. We appreciate your support. We didn't hit our ultimate goal however, we still plan to make the film (it just may take longer than expected)."

Yep, that's right, the live action comedy feature film about a guy who never takes off his bike helmet, that's set in an underground disco dance world, may be coming to a screen near you.

We're going to defer responsibility to the campaign's own words for the more in-depth explanation of what that means. It says: "A quirky bike courier (who never removes his helmet) teams up with a charismatic con man to win a disco dance contest and win the heart of a dance teacher.

"It's like Saturday Night Fever meets There's Something About Mary."

And if you aren't already sold, apparently the audience, at a live script reading at the Broadwater Theatre in Hollywood, "loved it".

Perhaps preempting the inevitable, the Indiegogo page has a lengthy 'Why make this film?' section, where "passion for dance, bike helmet safety awareness, and positivity" get a mention.

"As a former triathlete, I spent a lot of time cycling," directory Tony says. "I was hit by a car [driver] while training. Thankfully, I was wearing a bike helmet to protect me. Cycling is the number one cause of head injuries among recreational sports. Bike helmets save lives and serious head injuries by 60 per cent."

The director links a couple of studies during that particular quote if anyone fancies banging their head against the helmet debate wall. Or just watch the crowdfunding video instead...