"There’s nothing inspiring or bada** about this": Former pro cyclist urges riders to "respect their brains" after Stefan Küng's crash; Mountain bikers run into "nice man" King Charles on Scottish trail; Welsh 20mph petition scandal + more on the live blog

Phil Gaimon, former pro rider for Garmin-Sharp and Cannondale (now EF Education-EasyPost) has spoken out against the idolising by some people of Stefan Küng's bloodied and bruised end to what could have been a fantastic showing at the European time trial championships yesterday.

Switzerland's time trial specialist Küng had been in contention for a third European TT champion title after passing the second intermediate time check in third place, less than a second off Wout Van Aert’s time, though almost half a minute down on the flying young British rider Josh Tarling.

> Former UCI chief calls for crackdown on “crazy” head-down time trialling after Stefan Küng’s bizarre crash straight into barriers at European Championships

However, towards the end of his ride, Küng – riding in the extreme, head-down aero position favoured by most modern time triallists – misjudged the slight change in direction on the road and failed to spot the row of encroaching barriers in front of him.

Kung não viu as grades #EuroRoad23 pic.twitter.com/gCU2QRzUUZ — O País Do Ciclismo (@opaisdociclismo) September 20, 2023

As far as images having the power to evoke strong emotions in fans go, the images coming out of the incident were certainly shocking and jarring.

But Phil Gaimon, who's had his fair share of experience with concussions and crashes during his pro cycling career, has now spoken out to dissuade fans from idolising this sort of stuff and called for more rider protection.

He wrote on Twitter: "I’m seeing way too many people calling this brave or hardcore. I'm not blaming Kung at all for doing what he's trained for (and his head just took a hit), but there's nothing inspiring or bad ass about this photo.

"I remember crashing in a category 3 race, catching back on, winning covered in blood, and feeling proud and tough for it. I also remember introducing myself to a former teammate at the Tour of California team presentation (he of course knew me well and thought I was joking).

I’m seeing way too many people calling this brave or hardcore. I'm not blaming Kung at all for doing what he's trained for (and his head just took a hit), but there's nothing inspiring or bad ass about this photo. pic.twitter.com/t2MdNNFwOm — Phil Gaimon (@philgaimon) September 21, 2023

This was in 2013, just two months after Gaimon had suffered a bad concussion, and in between he had been second overall at the Tour of Gila. He said that it "worked out apparently but scares the shit out of him in retrospect", adding that multiple head injuries at the same time "can make you a vegetable".

He continued: "I think it's a combination of getting older and how science has progressed on concussions but I'm really not afraid of broken bones or road rash at all anymore, however I am scared of a brain injury that comes back to haunt me when I'm 60.

"Respect your brain and spread the word on concussions. I’m not going to give medical advice but look into warning signs and recovery protocols."

After the incident yesterday, former UCI president Brian Cookson called on cycling’s governing body to crack down on the "crazy trend" of riding head down in time trials. He argued that the crash was a result of Küng’s head-down riding style, which he claims should be banned by the sport’s world governing body.

That had already sparked some debate, with people pointing out that the top three riders in all UK time trial championships would have to be disqualified if they applied that rule.

The crazy trend for head down riding in time trials strikes again - ⁦@UCI_cycling⁩ really must look at the technical rules to stop this. pic.twitter.com/fSv12xxVC0 — Brian Cookson OBE (@BrianCooksonOBE) September 20, 2023

But now perhaps Gaimon's point calls for another discussion, and it's one we have already had earlier this year during the Giro: Does pro cycling needs to ditch its obsession with "hardness"?

> Opinion: Why pro cycling needs to ditch its ‘hardness’ obsession

GCN commentator and everybody's favourite pro cycling analyst Carlton Kirby, who was on the mic during yesterday's race said at the time of the crash: "Concussion protocols and the like.. that’s a terrible picture of a real athlete and he’s finishing the job he’s almost programmed to do.

"It was going so well and it’s ended in disaster, and it’s straight to medical facilities once he crosses the line. Such a shame for Stefan Küng, what a brave rider!"

If commentators continue to label actions and images like these as "brave" and a "real athlete", do you think cycling fans, sitting from the couches of their homes can let go of the "hardness"? Do we all need a moment to realise that athletes don't need to put their lives on the line, or do you think cycling should go on as it has in the past, complete with strongman personalities and idols made out of stone?

> Podcast: Have pro cyclists ‘gone soft’? Perceptions of elite sport (and us mortals) discussed + Simon samples Drum & Bass On The Bike!

Let us know what you think in the comments!