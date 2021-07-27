Support road.cc

Cyclist sprayed with bleach by robber attempting to steal his bike

Suspect arrested after incident in Blackpool at weekend
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Jul 27, 2021 12:52
Police in Blackpool have arrested a man after a cyclist was sprayed with bleach in an attempt to rob him of his bike.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Sunday 25 July in Abingdon Street, which lies between Blackpool North railway station and the North Pier.

The Blackpool Gazette reports that the man was subsequently arrested outside the Coral Island arcade on the seaside town’s Promenade.

Speaking yesterday, a spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “A man has been squirted with what is thought to be bleach in an attempted robbery of his bike.

"A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in police custody."

According to North West Ambulance Service, the victim was treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

