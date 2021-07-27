Cyclist sprayed with bleach by robber attempting to steal his bike

Police in Blackpool have arrested a man after a cyclist was sprayed with bleach in an attempt to rob him of his bike.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Sunday 25 July in Abingdon Street, which lies between Blackpool North railway station and the North Pier.

The Blackpool Gazette reports that the man was subsequently arrested outside the Coral Island arcade on the seaside town’s Promenade.

Speaking yesterday, a spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “A man has been squirted with what is thought to be bleach in an attempted robbery of his bike.

"A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in police custody."

According to North West Ambulance Service, the victim was treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.