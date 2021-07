Photoshop accusations as cyclists unconvinced by out the saddle century; Geraint Thomas backs campaign to save home velodrome; Using a chainring to cut pizza; Serious road safety legislation; Cycling up Snowdon + more on the live blog

Without Maindy stadium I’d have never fell in love with cycling, along with many other kids. Would be so sad to see it demolished!!

Cardiff Council: Save Maindy Velodrome! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/B6f0jUujnH via @UKChange — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 23, 2021

Geraint Thomas has urged people to support a campaign opposing plans to demolish his home velodrome in Cardiff. The Maindy outdoor velodrome is set to be demolished to make was for a school expansion, and will be replaced by a new track at the Cardiff Sports Village.

Thomas shared the petition to his 480,000 Twitter followers: "Without Maindy Stadium I'd have never fell in love with cycling, along with many other kids. Would be so sad to see it demolished!"

The project is subject to planning permission and Thomas has backed the petition, which has around 2,000 signatures in the hope it will help save the home of his former club, Maindy Flyers.