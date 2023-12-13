Rouvy revamped! Now with AI, new routes and easier navigation, we take a look at what's changed

Think you know Rouvy? Well, think again, because this is Rouvy reloaded! If you're into indoor cycling, you've probably heard of this popular training app. But, if you haven't logged in for a while, get ready for a pretty big surprise. Rouvy has had some fairly hefty changes and is ready for 2024, so let's take a look at what's new.

If you’ve read our reviews of Rouvy, you'll know that we're big fans of the concept, capabilities, and realism of this indoor cycling app. However, it did have one weak point, which was the navigation around the app to access all those excellent workouts, races and rides.

Rouvy has a whole new visual identity, and it’s not just the logo that’s changed – the entire virtual cycling platform has undergone a complete makeover. Rest assured, all of the same functions are there, but they are now more accessible. There's even some AI, that we’ll take a look at below.

Since it launched in 2017, Rouvy has grown to become one of the most popular cycling apps and has enabled users to ride, race and train on scenic terrain from around the globe. If you’ve ever used it or watched our recent real-life vs virtual climbing challenge, then you’ll see quite clearly that it’s a fair bit different to other indoor cycling platforms. Mainly because of the reality level, utilising real-world videos of iconic climbs and race courses.

So, what will you see now when you open up Rouvy after the update?

New dashboard and web portal

After an extensive nine-month revamp, the surgeons at Rouvy have addressed our previous niggles and launched a brand new user interface. It's safe to say the new version is much easier to navigate.

Opening it up, you're now faced with an entirely new dashboard. There's a scrollable list of recommended routes, challenges, events and training workouts, and it’s also much easier to find a specific route that you might have in mind.

On top of that, the app utilises artificial intelligence. That might sound complicated, but thankfully all the nerdy clever stuff goes on behind the scenes and what you get is some recommended routes, perfectly tailored to you based on your previous activities.

New routes

Some of you might be wondering why you need AI to tell you where to ride, and of course, you still have complete freedom to choose whichever route you prefer.

However, with over 1,000 real-life routes to choose from across every corner of the globe, we appreciate the help. Most of us at road.cc can't even decide which socks to wear for cycling, let alone choose a route out of 1,000 courses!

It’s fair to say that you're already unlikely to run out of new places to ride, but Rouvy tells us that the number of routes is set to keep growing with the introduction of more new routes over the next few months.

We’ve caught wind of eleven new routes so far, including Devil’s Tower National Monument in Wyoming, Cime de la Bonette (which is a regular feature of the Tour de France), and Mallorca’s famous Puig Major climb. This is presumably so you can bonk in your garage as well as on one of Europe’s most famous passes...

New subscription models

The next big change is the subscription model. One of my favourite features of Rouvy is being able to link up with friends for a group ride, but now Rouvy is taking this one step further by introducing a group subscription plan. They say this will make it easier for you to ride with friends and teammates.

There are single, duo or group plans, and if you’re lucky enough to have a whole five mates then the group model can cost as little as £5 each per month (provided everyone pays their share) with the group plan priced at $32.99/around £26 per month.

For those who may have previously encountered frustrations with Rouvy due to technical issues, the latest update promises to leave a much more positive impression. Don’t take our word for it though, why not take out a free trial?

Anyone can take advantage of a 14-day free trial, but if you use the voucher code ROADCC1M by the end of January 2024, you can have a whole month of free riding to get to grips with the new software.

Oh, and if you’re already subscribed then don’t worry, there won’t be any changes to your current subscription cost.

New bike

One other thing we've noticed is that there are new bikes in the virtual garage. To celebrate all this rebranding, everyone now gets to ride around on a shiny new steed, complete in the new colours.

There’s even more to come throughout the indoor season, so keep your eyes peeled for many more routes and updates.

Like the look of Rouvy? You can enjoy an additional one-month free trial with the code: ROADCC1M (must be redeemed before January 31st 2024)

Which new routes are you going to be trying on Rouvy? Let us know in the comments section below.