Anyone got the route? Bizarre scenes as Tour de Romandie standstill after wrong turn; One in ten UK drivers experiences road rage EVERY TIME they drive; "There is enough time": UAE Team Emirates confident Pogačar back for the Tour + more on the live blog

Thu, Apr 27, 2023 09:05
07:46
Anyone got the route? Bizarre scenes as Tour de Romandie standstill after group takes wrong turn

About as relatable as pro cycling gets, a scene repeated up and down the country every weekend as another group ride curses leaving the navigation to *insert unreliable rider* again...

This was apparently the gruppetto of yesterday's stage who took a wrong turn and would have emerged at the wrong point of the finishing circuit so were quite understandably stopped by the race marshals. Still, good to see even at WorldTour level the usual faces you'd see in the 'group ride gets lost' scenario...

Astana rider: Arms outstretched, nattering away, almost certainly making an entirely predictable joke about 'who left them in charge again?'

Tour de Romandie confusion (GCN+/Eurosport)

Israel rider 195 Giacomo Nizzolo: On the ball, very keen, has the route on his device even thought its not his ride, notices the mistake, communicates effectively. Underrated member of the group ride.

Team Arkéa Samsic rider 161 Kévin Vauquelin: Tired, fed up, started cramping an hour ago and just wants to be home. Annoyed at the extra mileage.

Elia Viviani: Too old for this nonsense. Makes mental note to stay in bed next week and head out solo.

Tour de Romandie confusion (GCN+/Eurosport)

DSM rider: Couldn't care less, he really needed a piss so the stop's very welcome...

Tour de Romandie confusion (GCN+/Eurosport)
10:40
09:36
One in ten UK drivers experiences road rage EVERY TIME they drive
Swindon road rage assault (screenshot via Ady Short vid)

Research from business comparison site iCompario suggests that one in ten UK drivers experience road rage every time they drive... not occasionally, not when they are stressed... every time.

Of course these sorts of surveys aren't always the most, how shall we say it? Reliable? Accurate? Comprehensive? Maybe that's too harsh, in short they are carried out by surveying 2,000 people, in this case 2,000 UK drivers to get an idea of what the numbers could be.

And yep, of the 2,000 UK drivers, 65 per cent said they experience road rage at least once a month, while one in ten (10 per cent) said they experience it every time they get behind the wheel. Taking the first figure and applying the percentage to the number of full driving licence holders it suggests 27 million people in the UK experience road rage once a month or more frequently.

On the 'factors most likely to give drivers road rage' fortunately/unfortunately (depending on your outlook) cyclists weren't included. 35 per cent said witnessing other drivers using a mobile phone caused them road rage, while fast drivers (31 per cent), middle lane hogging (28 per cent), slow drivers (30 per cent) and tailgaters (49 per cent) were the other factors.

In a final section we certainly didn't expect to be reading iCompario spoke to a doctoral researcher in clinical psychology at the University of Edinburgh who suggested drivers should listen to music as close to 60bpm as possible to "have a calming effect on the body, reducing heart rate and muscle tension".

Yes, there's a playlist... Beyonce, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Bruno Mars, Paolo Nutini, Bon Iver, Radiohead, Lana Del Ray, Celeste, Oasis, Tame Impala, Whitney Houston, Sam Smith... 'Siri, define hit-and-miss'...

Anyway, make of this blog post what you will, don't all angrily dive into the comments at once...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

