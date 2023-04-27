Anyone got the route? Bizarre scenes as Tour de Romandie standstill after wrong turn; One in ten UK drivers experiences road rage EVERY TIME they drive; "There is enough time": UAE Team Emirates confident Pogačar back for the Tour + more on the live blog

Research from business comparison site iCompario suggests that one in ten UK drivers experience road rage every time they drive... not occasionally, not when they are stressed... every time.
Of course these sorts of surveys aren't always the most, how shall we say it? Reliable? Accurate? Comprehensive? Maybe that's too harsh, in short they are carried out by surveying 2,000 people, in this case 2,000 UK drivers to get an idea of what the numbers could be.
And yep, of the 2,000 UK drivers, 65 per cent said they experience road rage at least once a month, while one in ten (10 per cent) said they experience it every time they get behind the wheel. Taking the first figure and applying the percentage to the number of full driving licence holders it suggests 27 million people in the UK experience road rage once a month or more frequently.
On the 'factors most likely to give drivers road rage' fortunately/unfortunately (depending on your outlook) cyclists weren't included. 35 per cent said witnessing other drivers using a mobile phone caused them road rage, while fast drivers (31 per cent), middle lane hogging (28 per cent), slow drivers (30 per cent) and tailgaters (49 per cent) were the other factors.
In a final section we certainly didn't expect to be reading iCompario spoke to a doctoral researcher in clinical psychology at the University of Edinburgh who suggested drivers should listen to music as close to 60bpm as possible to "have a calming effect on the body, reducing heart rate and muscle tension".
Yes, there's a playlist... Beyonce, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Bruno Mars, Paolo Nutini, Bon Iver, Radiohead, Lana Del Ray, Celeste, Oasis, Tame Impala, Whitney Houston, Sam Smith... 'Siri, define hit-and-miss'...
Anyway, make of this blog post what you will, don't all angrily dive into the comments at once...