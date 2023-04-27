Anyone got the route? Bizarre scenes as Tour de Romandie standstill after wrong turn; One in ten UK drivers experiences road rage EVERY TIME they drive; "There is enough time": UAE Team Emirates confident Pogačar back for the Tour + more on the live blog

About as relatable as pro cycling gets, a scene repeated up and down the country every weekend as another group ride curses leaving the navigation to *insert unreliable rider* again...

"Did we take a wrong turn?" This group of riders encountered some unexpected complications on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie today, as they took a wrong turn on the finishing circuit around Lac de Joux. Watch the full race replay over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/b1mOJ5qItX pic.twitter.com/OvcWRp1XaB — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 26, 2023

This was apparently the gruppetto of yesterday's stage who took a wrong turn and would have emerged at the wrong point of the finishing circuit so were quite understandably stopped by the race marshals. Still, good to see even at WorldTour level the usual faces you'd see in the 'group ride gets lost' scenario...

Astana rider: Arms outstretched, nattering away, almost certainly making an entirely predictable joke about 'who left them in charge again?'

Israel rider 195 Giacomo Nizzolo: On the ball, very keen, has the route on his device even thought its not his ride, notices the mistake, communicates effectively. Underrated member of the group ride.

Team Arkéa Samsic rider 161 Kévin Vauquelin: Tired, fed up, started cramping an hour ago and just wants to be home. Annoyed at the extra mileage.

Elia Viviani: Too old for this nonsense. Makes mental note to stay in bed next week and head out solo.

DSM rider: Couldn't care less, he really needed a piss so the stop's very welcome...