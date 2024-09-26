"I don't think the cab driver did anything wrong": CyclingMikey defends taxi driver seen pulling into cycle lane (and attracting cyclist's anger) to let fire engine pass; Cat Ferguson wins again; Decathlon helmet recall; Cleat chat + more on the live blog

This video is doing the rounds this morning, attracting more than a million views on a certain social media platform...

Someone might want to remind this cab driver of Highway Code Rule 219. Nowhere does it say that if you see/hear an emergency vehicle, then pull into the cycle lane and slam your brakes on. pic.twitter.com/WqNXpc4rVH — Chapona Bike (@ChaponaBike123) September 24, 2024

It's certainly got people talking and was uploaded with the caption, "Someone might want to remind this cab driver of Highway Code Rule 219. Nowhere does it say that if you see/hear an emergency vehicle, then pull into the cycle lane and slam your brakes on."

For context, that Rule 219 in question states:

Emergency and Incident Support vehicles. You should look and listen for ambulances, fire engines, police, doctors or other emergency vehicles using flashing blue, red or green lights and sirens or flashing headlights, or Highways Agency Traffic Officer and Incident Support vehicles using flashing amber lights. When one approaches do not panic. Consider the route of such a vehicle and take appropriate action to let it pass, while complying with all traffic signs. If necessary, pull to the side of the road and stop, but try to avoid stopping before the brow of a hill, a bend or narrow section of road. Do not endanger yourself, other road users or pedestrians and avoid mounting the kerb. Do not brake harshly on approach to a junction or roundabout, as a following vehicle may not have the same view as you.

The cyclist involved also shared the London Ambulance Service's advice, which states: "If there is no safe place for you to pull into, rather than immediately stopping, it is better to continue as you were at a safe speed until there is a safe place to pull in or until the ambulance vehicle can safely overtake. Please avoid pulling into bus lanes or cycle lanes."

The video, the rider's reaction and stance online since has not been a popular one and it has attracted plenty of comments and replies, including some from people saying they are fellow cyclists, questioning the complaints and defending the taxi driver pulling in to let an on-call emergency service vehicle through.

CyclingMikey re-shared the footage, writing: "I think this is the time to brake and stay out of the ambo's [fire engine's] way. I don't think the cab driver did anything wrong."

Sky Sports broadcaster Sanny Rudravajhala also weighed in: "Ok, so I ride my bike and even have a cycling podcast. But… this sort of post makes things worse for all of us.

"There are some on here who seem to have zero understanding of hazard perception. The law and its real life application may be different. And I don't think the taxi has done anything wrong here and is not a 'f*cking lunatic'. An ambulance [fire engine] is coming through and in good time, with enough space they've stopped out of the way. It's not like you wouldn't be aware of a blue light vehicle coming from behind.

"The cyclist could easily have also slowed or moved over for the ambulance too, cycle lane or otherwise. All this does is detract from actual bad drivers. More than 100 cyclists a year die on our roads in the UK, and many more are injured. The close shaves are countless. What this sh*tposting does is embolden the gutter people of the culture wars. Sorry."

However, not everyone agreed. One account, named Cycling Bob, wrote: "It's a fire engine. It's a solid white line. It's a dedicated cycle lane. You can not break the law just because there's an emergency vehicle behind you. Many red light infringements have been upheld when drivers move out of the way of emergency vehicles. This is no different."

Thoughts?