Driver “spoken to” but not arrested by police after mounting pavement and ploughing through cycle rack, injuring cyclist and snapping bike in two in shocking crash

A motorist who veered off the road and mounted the pavement, slamming into a row of parked bikes, was “spoken to” but not arrested by police following the shocking incident, which left a female cyclist requiring hospital treatment for “non-life threatening injuries”.

The bizarre crash, footage of which has been posted on social media, took place on Sunday morning on Upper Clapton Road in Hackney, east London, at around 10.40am.

In the CCTV footage, the driver of a silver BMW can be seen travelling in the left-hand lane, before suddenly veering off the road and onto the footpath, colliding with a set of cycle racks containing two Lime hire bikes.

Happened on Upper Clapton E5 yesterday.

The motorist mows through the ‘cycle park’ before hitting a woman, who was seemingly locking her own bike to one of the stands, throwing her into the air and across the pavement, while breaking her bike in two in the process.

The driver then comes to a stop a few yards away on the footpath, as passers-by rush to help the stricken cyclist. London Ambulance Service confirmed that a woman was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene and taken to a London trauma centre as a priority, where her injuries were later revealed to have been non-life threatening.

While the clip of the incident has sparked speculation on social media surrounding the circumstances that led to the crash, one resident, who lives on the road, told road.cc that locals believe that the motorist may have “passed out” at the wheel, before suddenly waking up after they had ploughed through the bike stands and striking the cyclist.

According to the resident, who witnessed the scene of the collision a few hours after it took place, also said that the Lime Bikes stationed at the ‘cycle park’ were flattened and that the cyclist’s bike was “snapped in half”.

As of Thursday morning, the cyclist’s lock and helmet remained at the scene, along with the destroyed bike stands, though the bikes have since been removed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told road.cc that the BMW driver was not arrested in the wake of the collision, but merely “spoken to”.

“Police were called at around 10.40hrs on Sunday, 22 September to reports of a road traffic collision,” the Met spokesperson said. “A car collided with a female pedestrian. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car was spoken to by police. They were not arrested.”

While locals have attributed the crash to the driver allegedly passing out at the wheel, the lack of police action – and the incident itself – is strikingly similar to a shocking collision which took place earlier this year in Norwich, when the driver of a Ferrari lost control of his sports car on a city centre road with a 20mph limit, before mounting the kerb and smashing into a bike rack.

CCTV footage of the crash showed the moment Ross Mendham, a former Dragon’s Den contestant and son of former Norwich City footballer Peter Mendham, left the road on Norwich’s Rose Lane, hitting and destroying the roadside bike racks which prevented him ploughing across a protected cycleway and onto the pavement.

However, despite narrowly missing two pedestrians and a runner in the shocking high-speed crash, Norfolk Police later confirmed that nobody had been injured or arrested for their role in it.

Mendham did, however, appear in court two days later, not in relation to a driving offence, but for having breached his bail conditions after being accused of knocking his pregnant girlfriend unconscious with a punch to the face, the trial for which is set to take place in 2026.