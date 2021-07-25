Anna Kiesenhofer wins surprise gold in 'stunning' Tokyo Olympic road race

Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer took an incredible victory beating the favourites to win gold at the Olympic road race in Tokyo.
The 30-year-old, who currently doesn't have an elite trade team contract for next year, rode away from all her competitors as confusion reigned in the bunch behind.
Chris Boardman praised her remarkable ride, and said: "She has just ridden valiantly from start to finish... it is the day of the underdog."
She attacked with four other riders from the gun and rode away by herself with 41km to go as the breakaway raced over the Kagosaka Pass.
Kiesenhofer, who also has a maths degree from Cambridge University, held off a solo counter-attack from Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) with 51km to go.
Simon Brotherton, commentating as the Austrian crossed the line, said: "We've got the biggest upset we've ever seen in cycling at the Olympic Games in the road race.
"The cycling world will be stunned."
Van Vleuten made a late attack and held off the peloton to take silver and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) also broke clear of the chasing bunch to take the bronze medal.
At the finish Van Vleuten admitted she didn't realise that Kiesenhofer had already won and said that as she crossed the line she thought she was taking gold.
Speaking at the finish line, she said: "I didn’t know. I was wrong. I didn’t know."
I'm sure it does, Swiss academics are very well paid.
Must be one of those robot cars as this one doesn't even mention a driver...
WOT NO CAPS LOCK??
I guess it is because we have become normalised to deaths and serious injuries due to traffic and over the years we continue to prioritise motor...
I think this is because it's chaotic when the breakaway happens and quite difficult to know (without a radio) how many riders are in it. So when...
Yes, if you look at the active travel specific funding, strategy, implimentation and design guides, it's mostly fairly good. Could always be better...
The only magic hat here is the invisible one on your head with a big countdown timer on it. You'll be just fine, until you aren't.
Do you do a lot of downhill climbs then?
"In February, eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attended a blaze at a house in Acton which involved an electric bike battery."...
Junk mongers....