Cyclist donates £1 to charity for every photo of a driver parked in a bike lane; Fabian Cancellara sells a PS5 + more on the live blog

I've got mixed feelings about sharing this one... on the one hand it's a great story, on the other — with the sheer volume of donation-worthy evidence we all have — this bill could get out of hand very quickly...

For every photo posted here of a vehicle parked in a bike lane in the UK I’ll donate £1 to @Wheels4Well. OK go. I’m deadly serious https://t.co/3VXq5UCwJQ pic.twitter.com/zQ84E8EMX3 — Hannah 🚲😈 (@theeyecollector) November 13, 2022

Thankfully, as it turns out, this has now closed and the donation of 100 submissions rounded up to £150 made to Wheels for Wellbeing, an award-winning charity supporting disabled people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling.

Finally did this! Got about 100 submissions which I rounded up to £150 as an apology to the social media person who had to read the subsequent argument about cycle lanes and historical materialism https://t.co/LEEvLOhIsV pic.twitter.com/Dm3MGf0rBT — Hannah 🚲😈 (@theeyecollector) November 20, 2022

BUT this isn't where our story ends... after 'Steve' replied: "This sums them up. No wonder you have the cyclists reporting everyone"...

Hey everyone. If anyone wants to post a photo of a car parked in a cycle lane over on Steve’s tweet I’ll also donate a £1 for every photo to @Wheels4Well to the limit of £150. Don’t let on, let’s keep it positive and fun @theeyecollector pic.twitter.com/oPKVTDvnpf — Bike Rogers (@bike_rogers) November 24, 2022

We go again!

Thought I'd add in some of the original pound-worthy submissions...

As it’s for a wonderful charity. pic.twitter.com/SYH5jjnzr5 — Adam Tranter (@adamtranter) November 13, 2022