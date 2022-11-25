Cyber Monday cycling deals live blog: Shimano 105 rim brake groupset down to £299.99; dhb winter gloves for £18; Wilier Jareen gravel bike for £999; £32 Lezyne GPS computer; Inner tubes for A QUID; 60% off Kask helmets; £12 Topeak saddlebag + loads more

- News
I don't think it'd be worth your while to try, from memory I believe your ridiculous victim-blaming attack on AS was launched under one of your two...
Are you sure that's a cat?!
My riding is mountainous, around 7000km per year with 130,000m of climb, in a dry climate. My now, standby bike, came fitted as new with Ultegra...
I think (though IANAL) the suspended sentence now goes back to the court that originally imposed it and they decide how serious the new offence is,...
I bet that chain wax costs them all of 2 GBP/tin to produce, shipping and customs duty from the US included. Tops. Separating fools from their...
I'm sure I've got exactly the same tape on my gravel bike, less than a tenner from a certain well known auction site. The tape on my bike may be...
And what of the above does not apply to approaching a crossroads on a dark December morning in a 30mph zone at at least 47mph on a motorcycle? Your...
And plain to see the facts are changing.
Or even worse, when dismounting in the middle of a date.* * Sadly I'm also making this bit up
I'm surprised you are for this Martin. I'm pretty sure you were dead set against it when it or something similar was mooted a couple of years ago...