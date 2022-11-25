Support road.cc

Cyber Monday cycling deals live blog: Shimano 105 rim brake groupset down to £299.99; dhb winter gloves for £18; Wilier Jareen gravel bike for £999; £32 Lezyne GPS computer; Inner tubes for A QUID; 60% off Kask helmets; £12 Topeak saddlebag + loads more

Here we go again... grab some bargains by browsing all the best cycling deals out there under one roof/live blog (we may earn affiliate commission if you make purchases by clicking links to retailers on this page)
UPDATED Sun, Nov 27, 2022 15:58
25 November 2022, 08:07
Welcome one and all to the road.cc Black Friday/Cyber Monday live blog...
Edit: it's now Sunday, most of the deals below are still live and we'll be bringing you many more tomorrow for Cyber Monday. Feel the bargains!

While we can't say we feel too overly joyful at another annual celebration of mindless materialistic mayhem we wouldn't be doing our job properly if — as a cycling website that prides itself on giving you the best buying info — we didn't share some of the bargains available. 

Despite our reservations there's a good chance today, spilling across the entire weekend at some outlets, is going to be the cheapest time of the year to buy that upgrade, Christmas present or new bit of kit you've been wanting for a while...

So, be sure to keep your eyes peeled on our live blog for the best Black Friday deals from across the cycling world...

19:20
Tredz Black Friday/Cyber Weekend deals: save £5 when you spend £50 and up to £30 off when you spend £200 (and... get a Lapierre hybrid for under 300 quid!)
Tredz Cycles' biggest January sale ever!

Tredz give you a bit of money off most times of the year if you spend a decent amount (you also get a fiver off for signing up to their newsletter year-round) but for Black Friday there are a few more options to save if you were looking to buy something or a few bits in the £50, £75, £100 or £200 price range anyway. 

Simply enter the codes below at checkout to get the discounts applied - there are also a few other very good standalone deals across the Tredz site, including an absolute bargain price of £299.99 on a Lapierre Shaper 1.0 hybrid bike (click here to see this deal) and £330 off the classic Marin Gestalt X10 gravel bike, down to just £925.00 (click here to see this deal)

Use code BFSAVE5 to get £5 off a £50 spend at Tredz 

Use code BFSAVE10 to get £10 off a £75 spend at Tredz 

Use code BFSAVE15 to get £15 off a £100 spend at Tredz 

Use code BFSAVE30 to get £30 off a £200 spend at Tredz 

 

26 November 2022, 14:32
Power to the people: Cyber Weekend discounts on power meter pedals from Favero and Garmin
CM Favero Assioma-DUO

If you're after some power pedals, there are a couple of Black Friday deals out there to save a bit of cash on this pretty big ticket item - Favero rarely has its Assioma power pedals on sale, but right now they're down from 569 to 479 euros on the Favero website. Even with your post-Brexit import fees (shipping is free) we think that will work out less than the £599.99 UK RRP, but if you'd rather not deal with the faff then bikeinn currently have them discounted at £573.99

If you're a Garmin fan then Sigma Sports currently have the impressive Garmin Rally single and dual-sided power pedals on sale. The single sided are down 18% to £449 with both Shimano and Look cleats, and the dual are down 22% to £729. 

Buy Garmin Rally single-sided power meter pedals with Shimano cleats for £449 here

Buy Garmin Rally double-sided power meter pedals with Shimano cleats for £729 here

Buy Garmin Rally single-sided power meter pedals with Look cleats for £449 here

Buy Garmin Rally double-sided power meter pedals with Look cleats for £729 here

26 November 2022, 14:17
Chilly digits? dhb's Extreme Winter gloves are just £18, down 60%
dhb Extreme Winter Gloves

While it hasn't been bitterly cold in the UK yet this year, sometimes it's just better to be safe than sorry when it comes to keeping those fingers warm on the bike... and if you want to do that without spending too much, look no further than dhb's Extreme Winter gloves for just £18 this weekend. 

Both waterproof and windproof, these gloves are usually £45 (they were £30 when we reviewed them way back in 2012) and for most of us, should see us through riding in winter without needing a liner underneath. You might not be able to send a text wearing them but you should remain dextrous enough to operate your gears and a head unit with relative ease... 

Buy the dhb Extreme Winter Gloves for just £18 here

26 November 2022, 14:05
Save loads at Le Col with over 50% off cycling jackets and 35% off almost everything else with code EXTRA35
2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - chest.jpg

As far as we can tell the discounts are already applied and it's not available on the Le Col/Wahoo indoor training collab kit, but across the rest of Le Col's site there are some good deals to be had if you're after a new jacket for the colder months. 

Le Col's Pro Jacket II for fast riding in winter is down 50% to just £126.75, and the Pro wind jacket for more low teen-like temps is over half price at £80.44. Whether it's deep winter, wind or rain jackets you're after, the whole Le Col collection has some hefty discounts until Monday. 

Check out Le Col's cycling jackets with up to 50% off here

26 November 2022, 13:49
Save (50% off) the rim brake! Shimano 105 rim brake groupset down to just £299.99 at Chain Reaction
shimano 105 r7000 rim brake groupset

Rim brakes, disc brakes, whatevs... if you're building up a bike or just need a new groupset and fancy cutting the cost a bit without compromising your shifting performance, then you could do much worse than the very dependable Shimano 105 R7000 11-speed groupset. Usually £600, it's down to just £299.99 at Chain Reaction with short-ish 170mm cranks, a 50/34 chainset and 11-30t cassette. If you don't believe how good it is then go read our review, then come back here and click on the link if it's the gruppo for you. I can rhyme, all the time... 

Get a Shimano 105 rim brake groupset for just £299.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles here

26 November 2022, 13:12
The best inner tubes deals on Cyber Weekend, including weight weenie tubes for just £6.50
Continental supersonic inner tubes

...we think it's called Cyber Weekend anyway, but who really cares? Because it's time to get real sexy and turn up the heat with some hot hot hot deals on inner tubes. How exciting! In all seriousness, pretty much all road cyclists need inner tubes whether you're tubeless or not, so if you do an annual stock-up or are just running low it's probably a good time to take advantage of some offers. 

First up is one for the weight weenies, with Sigma lopping 51% off a pack of five Continental Supersonic road racing tubes to bring the price down to £32. That's still over six quid a tube I hear you say, but these ones weigh just 62g and while that's not Tubolito light, it's a far more affordable way to save weight on your bike. 

Get five Continental Supersonic 600mm valve inner tubes for £32 at Sigma Sports

If what you're after is just cheap cheap cheap, then we've got you covered too. The Maxxis Welterweight 700c tube with a 60mm valve is 57% off at Wiggle at just £2.99 a tube, and if you have a Brompton Wiggle also have the Continental Compact 16 on sale for just a quid each!

Get Maxxis Welterweight inner tubes for just £2.99 each at Wiggle here

Grab Continental Compact 16 inner tubes for Brompton wheels for just £1 each

You can also grab Specialized standard 700c road bike inner tubes with short 40mm valves for just £2.99 a pop (57% off the RRP so we're told) and if you have race wheels that require long valves then Alpine Trek have a very good deal on Continental Race 80mm valve tubes - just £2.87 a pop, which is a whopping 65% off RRP. 

Get Specialized 40mm valve 700c tubes at Cyclestore for £2.99 each

Buy Continental Race inner tubes with 80mm valves for just £2.87 each

26 November 2022, 12:48
Black Friday round-up: the best Black Friday cycling deals that are still live
Wilier Jareen GRX Alloy Gravel Bike

Well apologies for the very late start today folks, nursing an epic gin hangover following a very depressing game of football last night... anyway, while you might have missed out on some Black Friday deals like 80% off everything at MyProtein (you can still get 50% off everything with the code CYBER at checkout though) there are plenty of good ones from yesterday that are still live and still pretty damn good bargains. 

Just don't go buying things you don't need, and in return we will do our very best to only bring you deals that - to our knowledge - are genuinely better than you would get at other times of year... a sneaky thing some retailers do when trying to whip us all up into a bargain-hunting frenzy. 

Without further ado, here are some great deals to start you off!

Grab a Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer for just £32 at Chain Reaction Cycles here

Get a Topeak Aero Wedge saddlebag for just £12 at Cyclestore

Get a Wilier Jareen gravel bike for £999 at Merlin here (only sizes S and M left in stock)

Get 52% off a Kask Protone helmet, down to just £99 at Merlin

Up to 43% off Garmin Products on Amazon, including a Garmin Edge 130 down to £114.99

25% off almost everything at Rapha with the code SAVE25 at checkout

25 November 2022, 17:16
Save 50% on Topeak Aero Wedge Saddlebag
Topeak Aero Wedge Pack

Topeak Aero Wedge Saddlebag is £12 at Cyclestore.

It comes with an easy-to-use quick-release or strap mounting system and is 0.41 Litre. 

Click here for more details 

25 November 2022, 16:54
41% off Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bundle
2022 Muc-Off bundle

Sigma Sports has the Muc-Off Pressure Washer Bundle for £100 reduced from £169!

The bundle includes a Pressure Washer, three lances, two bottles of Bike Cleaner and Bike Protect, and a waterproof storage bag.

Muc-Off says, the "Pressure Washer is suited to cleaning both bicycles and motorcycles." All you need is a power source and water supply and you'll be able to get your pride and joy shining again.

For more details click here

25 November 2022, 16:36
Save 52% on Specialized S-Works 7 Road Cycling Shoes
Specialized S-Works 7 shoes-1.jpg

Specialized S-Works 7 Road Cycling Shoes are 52% off, down to £176 on Sigma Sports. 

Click here for more details 

There are a wide range of other cycling shoes with up to 60% off across Sigma Sports website. 

Click here to see more 

25 November 2022, 16:23
Save 25% on Rapha
Rapha logo on black.png

25% off sitewide on Rapha when using the code SAVE25 at checkout. 

The offer ends Monday 28th November. 

Click here for more details 

25 November 2022, 15:23
Garmin 43 Off BF Deal
Up to 43% off Garmin Products on Amazon

You can save up to 43% on these Garmin products. From watches to cycling computers, Amazon truly have you covered this Black Friday!

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 15:17
UDOG Generic BF Deal Pic
25% off UDOG Shoes this Black Friday!

If you're looking for some new, super reliable shoes, look no further. UDOG are known for their high-quality shoes which put every ounce of your leg power into speed. 

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 15:08
ICON3 BF DEAL
25% off See.Sense ICON3 Rears!

To celebrate the launch of ICON3, we are making Black Friday truly special with 25% off ICON3 Rears and 30% off ICON3 Sets, as well as offering an £80 saving on BEAM+! 

Just use the discount code BF2022 at checkout for ICON3 Rears or SETBF2022 for ICON3 Sets!  Use BEAMBF at checkout for BEAM+

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 15:05
Selle Italina BF Deal
Up to 30% off Selle Italia Saddles!

Enjoy up to 30% off selected saddles and accessories, from road cycling to mountain biking, from gravel to urban.

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 14:38
60% off Madison Stealth Sunglasses
2020 Madison Stealth Glasses 1.jpg

Madison Stealth Sunglasses are 60% off at £28 on Cyclestore, and come with 3 different lenses - Smoke Mirror + Amber + Clear. 

Madison says, "the frameless Stealth offers a huge range of vision and maximum coverage. The sleek design works great for all types of riding." 

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 13:56
Up to 80% off Alé Men's and Women's Cycle Clothing
2022 ale

Alé are offering big discounts on Wiggle across both men's and women's cycle clothing. 

One of the biggest discounts can be seen on the Men's Green Speed Short Sleeve Jersey at 80% off for just £23. 

You can grab an Alé Women's Gradient Jersey for a similar price, at 80% off for £22.

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 13:30
Polar BF Deal
Up to 33% off on Polar watches, sensors, and accessories!

Wanna get up to 33% off on watches, sensors, and accessories? Now it’s the time for the biggest sale of the year.

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 13:23
Karoo Bundle BF Deal
£101 off Karoo 2 'Solstice' Bundle

For a limited time, buy a Karoo 2 and receive a bundle valued at £460 for just £359. Only available now until December 21st, while supplies last.

The exclusive Holiday Bundle includes:
- FREE 60-Day Strava Subscription Trial 
- FREE 60-Day Komoot Premium Trial 
- FREE Hammerhead water bottles x2 (Inventory Low)
- Limited edition 'Solstice' colour-changing Karoo 2 Shell (Inventory Low) 

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 13:06
Up to 60% off selected Kask helmets
Kask Protone Road Cycling Helmet (Matte Finish-WG11)

Merlin Cycles has a collection of Kask road and MTB helmets on sale with big discounts to be found.

The Protone is one of Kask's best-selling models as it combines a supposedly aero shell with great ventilation. We just think it looks good.

Grab it at 52% off for £95 

If you're looking for a full-face MTB lid, the Defender offers the biggest saving at 60% off.

Click here for more details 

25 November 2022, 12:53
Kinetic E Bike BF Deal
33% off Calibre Kinetic E-Bike

Take your ride further than before, with assistance from the Calibre Kinetic E-Bike. Constructed with a 250W hub motor, the Kinetic E-Bike can give you a top speed of 15mph. A handy LED display includes both a speed sensor and data panel that keeps you in control, whilst a heat sync downtube ensures the battery is both cool and safe.

Buy one now for just £999 before stock runs out!

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 12:41
30% off Quad Lock bike mounts
BF QuadLock

To use Strava or Google Maps when you ride, or so you don't have to balance your phone on your stem when trying to use Zwift, Quad Lock says their bike mounts are the "lightest, strongest and most secure smartphone bike mount on the market."

Options are available to fit all iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, and Huawei devices, as well as a universal fit bike mount. 

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 12:37
Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike BF
39% off Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike

Avid gravel rider that wants a bit of help on those more challenging hills? Check out this Niner RLT E9 RDO Gravel E-Bike with a huge 39% off!

Click here for more details

 

25 November 2022, 12:35
Pactimo BF Sale
Pactimo Black Friday Sale - Up to 65% Off!

Pactimo is smashing it this Black Friday with a site-wide sale of up to 65% off all products! Ranging from jerseys to leg warmers, they have you covered!

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 12:32
HUNT SALE
Save up to 20%, plus free gift on HUNT Wheelsets!

Now live and ready to roll. Due to production lead times returning to normal, we’re stocked up early for next season and offering deals now to help keep our customers riding. Save up to 20%, plus a free gift on HUNT Wheelsets.

Be quick, as we've only a limited number of deals available. Don't see what you want right now? New deals will be added regularly so check back Monday.

See lots that you like? Great news - an extra £30 savings are available when you buy two or more qualifying wheelsets using code BLACKFRIDAY30

Click here for more details

 

25 November 2022, 12:24
Scribe Black Friday
Scribe Cycling Black Friday Offer: FREE Hutchinson Fusion 5 Tyres!

BLACK FRIDAY IS HERE & & you don’t want to miss it! To celebrate the occasion, Scribe Cycling has partnered with Hutchinson to giveaway a set of FREE FUSION 5 All Season Tyres with any in-stock Élan or Core Carbon Road Wheelset. 

*Simply enter the promo code “SCRIBER22” to your order notes at checkout & the tyres are YOURS!! Offer ends 30th, November 2022 at Midnight GMT* 

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 12:05
44% off Prime RR-50 Wheelset - Tubeless Bundle at Chain Reaction
Prime RR-50 Wheelset - Tubeless Bundle

Switch to a tubeless ready set-up with this bundle from Prime. It includes a Prime RR-50 Wheelset, two Vittoria Corsa tubeless ready tyres and Lifeline sealant 150ml for £449.99 reduced from £799.99. 

Get this bundle here 

The Carbon Clincher equivalent Wheelset is also discounted at 33% off, priced at £399.99. 

Clink here for more details 

25 November 2022, 12:00
Up to 80% off Everything at MyProtein
MyProtein Header

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday sales then MyProtein have got up to 80% off across their site which includes loads of great nutrition products.

It's not all protein powders either. There are some great carb drink mixes, energy bars and gels too which would be ideal for fuelling those long winter miles that we've got to come. As well as gym clothing for those off the bike sessions. 

Just use code BLACK

Click here for more details

25 November 2022, 09:48
From our pals on Dealclincher: Wilier Jareen gravel bike with Shimano GRX for under a grand, 30% off Orro Terra C, 64% off De Rosa carbon frameset and loads more discounts at Merlin
2022-11-24-BFMerlinTakeover

For those who didn't know we actually have a whole separate site for cycling deals called Dealclincher, but as it's Black Friday and we all love consumerism so damn much we've rounded all the best deals up on road.cc for you today through till the awfully-named Cyber Monday as well. 

There's currently a takeover from the cycling retailer Merlin over at Dealclincher, where you can bag 30% off an Orro Terra C gravel bike (down to £3,500) and a whopping 64% off a De Rosa King Carbon frameset (down to £1,299). 

Get an Orro Terra C with Ekar groupset for £3,500

Get a De Rosa King Carbon frameset for £1,299, down from £3,599

The dependable Wilier Jareen gravel bike is also sneaking in at under the £1,000 price point, which is pretty extraordinary value considering you're getting a Shimano GRX 2x10 speed groupset on there. It's like Brexit and a pandemic never happened! 

Get a Wilier Jareen gravel bike for £999 here

Elsewhere at Merlin, you can get 55% off the Castelli Nanoflex 2 bib tights, down to just £99, 48% off the Abus Aventor road bike helmet, down from £114.99 to £59.99 and you can also get this bench or wall-mounted bike repair stand for just £22.50. Bargain-in 'el!

25 November 2022, 09:23
FREE Brompton hire
Brompton hire (press release)

"A day that is all about consumerism and buying things that we might not need. So what better juxtaposition, than to offer people free rides on our Brompton Bike Hire bikes."

Yep, you can get a free hire from Brompton's folding bike hire scheme today...

Using the promo code BLACKRIDEDAY new and existing customers can hire a Brompton for free from locations nationwide. Simply download the Brompton Bike Hire app and register your details (have a card and form of ID handy), apply the promo code and then hire from a locker that's convenient to you and return when finished. Beyond the day, bikes can be kept for 24 hours, a week or longer, depending on the need at just £5 a day.

Download the app: App Store / Google Play Store 

Applying the promo code: Hit the settings button (top right) and select 'Redeem code'. Simply enter BLACKRIDEDAY and hit enter. Credit will automatically be applied to the account. 

Find your nearest location...

25 November 2022, 08:59
£350 off Wahoo Kickr smart trainer

With winter well and truly here in the UK it's dark, it's cold, it's wet and it takes an increasingly long time just to get dressed to go out on the bike... so maybe you're in the market for an indoor trainer?

Well, one (expensive) option is the previous gen Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer, which is slightly less expensive — 35% less, to be precise — with Wiggle today...

When Dave reviewed the Kickr V5 a couple of winters ago, he concluded: "Wahoo's Kickr is one of the benchmark direct drive smart trainers, and this incarnation builds on previous versions with improved accuracy, no need for spin-down calibration, and Axis feet that provide a bit of side-to-side motion that makes the bike feel a bit more active underneath you."

There are only minor differences in the brand new V6 Kickr and that's still over a grand, so if you wanted a Kickr anyway it's unlikely they will drop much cheaper than this. 

Get a Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer for £649.99 at Wiggle

25 November 2022, 08:50
32% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus
2020 garmin edge 130 plus GPS cycling computer

If a Garmin Edge 130 Plus is more up your street then Amazon have a 32% discount, down to £114.99 from £169.99...

Get a Garmin Edge 130 Plus for £114.99 here

25 November 2022, 08:43
A GPS cycling computer for £32?

Getting us started... Chain Reaction has 60% off the Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer...

Lezyne Macro Plus GPS cycling computer - on bars 6.jpg

Admittedly when we tested the Macro Easy back in 2019 the £100 pricetag wasn't too appealing, but for £32... GPS devices don't come much cheaper.

Grab a Lezyne Macro Easy GPS cycling computer for just £32 here

