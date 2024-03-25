Tough day at the office for cyclist who rode 100km on a water bottle after saddle mechanical; Alexandar Richardson's latest London to Brighton (and back)... at 40km/h; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Mechanicals are always a pain in the arse, but some more so than others...

Just the 100km home on a Science in Sport 750ml water bottle for poor Matthew. Maybe we'll have to get one in for Stu to review. I'm thinking: cheap, light, easy to fit, but not the most comfortable.

One of the comments on the Strava activity (go give Matthew some well-deserved kudos) called it the "best audax bodge I've ever seen" and debatably a better choice than enduring 100 quad-shredding kilometres across Northumbria out the saddle. Chad Tavernia of previous live blog fame might disagree, the US rider who broke the cycling internet when he shared pictures of his saddleless Pinarello having completed 100 miles out the saddle.

Cue Photoshop accusations, Chad telling us he'd in fact taped over the seatpost hole to avoid getting water in his frame, and the retired police officer repeating the ride on Zwift to prove he wasn't lying.

> 'No Saddle Guy' proves doubters wrong with virtual 100 mile ride (+ exclusive interview)

Another legend of the 'no saddle' genre is, of course, Wout van Aert, the Belgian winning the Benidorm round of the Cyclocross World Cup despite kicking his saddle off while remounting after a final lap crash. No time to fit a water bottle, Wout completed the course perched on the rails before giving a modified victory salute...