Tough day at the office for cyclist who rode 100km on a water bottle after saddle mechanical; Alexandar Richardson's latest London to Brighton (and back)... at 40km/h; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

It's a new week on the live blog, join Dan Alexander as we kick things off with Monday's round-up of everything going on in the world of cycling today...
Mon, Mar 25, 2024 09:04
Tough day at the office for cyclist who rode 100km on a water bottle after saddle mechanical; Alexandar Richardson's latest London to Brighton (and back)... at 40km/h; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog
08:39
Tough day at the office for cyclist who rode 100km on a water bottle after saddle mechanical

Mechanicals are always a pain in the arse, but some more so than others...

Water bottle saddle (Matthew Clarke/Strava)

Just the 100km home on a Science in Sport 750ml water bottle for poor Matthew. Maybe we'll have to get one in for Stu to review. I'm thinking: cheap, light, easy to fit, but not the most comfortable.

One of the comments on the Strava activity (go give Matthew some well-deserved kudos) called it the "best audax bodge I've ever seen" and debatably a better choice than enduring 100 quad-shredding kilometres across Northumbria out the saddle. Chad Tavernia of previous live blog fame might disagree, the US rider who broke the cycling internet when he shared pictures of his saddleless Pinarello having completed 100 miles out the saddle.

Chad Tavernia 100-mile out the saddle (Image credit: Chad Tavernia/Strava)

Cue Photoshop accusations, Chad telling us he'd in fact taped over the seatpost hole to avoid getting water in his frame, and the retired police officer repeating the ride on Zwift to prove he wasn't lying.

Chad Tavernia No Saddle Cycle Jockey

> 'No Saddle Guy' proves doubters wrong with virtual 100 mile ride (+ exclusive interview)

Another legend of the 'no saddle' genre is, of course, Wout van Aert, the Belgian winning the Benidorm round of the Cyclocross World Cup despite kicking his saddle off while remounting after a final lap crash. No time to fit a water bottle, Wout completed the course perched on the rails before giving a modified victory salute...

Wout van Aerts wins Benidorm round of the 2023/24 UCI Cyclocross World Cup (Zubiko/SWpix.com)
12:28
CPA riders' union asks Giro d'Italia to provide "neutral rain jackets or warmer jackets"
Derek Gee and Alex Baudin, stage 19, 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

Adam Hansen, the retired pro cyclist and now president of the CPA riders' union, has revealed that they have asked the Giro d'Italia to provide "neutral rain jackets or warmer jackets, for riders that are caught out, due to extreme weather at the Giro on difficult stages".

While the Tour de France and Vuelta a España peloton usually only has to worry about drinking enough water and applying sun cream, the Giro's May slot in the calendar leaves it susceptible to varied weather, especially by the time the race hits the mountains of the north.

The peloton endures another miserable day at the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com] 

Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale rider Larry Warbasse called Hansen's proposal "awesome" and "such a good idea". 

"It's not always easy for team cars to support all their riders when the bunch is blown apart," Hansen explained.

Anything that would help prevent a rider having to descend a mountain pass in freezing temperatures in nothing but a jersey and arm warmers has got to be positive...

11:44
Christophe Laporte out of Tour of Flanders and Dwars door Vlaanderen, Jan Tratnik "saved" by helmet in Gent-Wevelgem crash
Christophe Laporte Strade Bianche 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

If Wout van Aert is to win that elusive Flanders crown on Sunday, he'll have to do it without Christophe Laporte. Visma Lease a Bike have confirmed that the Frenchman, who has continued to impress with the Dutch squad, will miss Dwars door Vlaanderen, the race he won last season, and the Tour of Flanders as he is "not sufficiently recovered from a stomach flu and a saddle sore".

Laporte's season began with top-10 finishes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Strade Bianche, but his problems began to surface at Milan-San Remo where, in the absence of team leader Van Aert, the 31-year-old was dropped well before the Poggio and abandoned the race early.

The team confirmed he then suffered from a fever and diarrhoea later that evening and had been unable to train since. It was hoped the European champion would win the race against time to be fit for the double-header of Flanders races this week, something it has now been confirmed he has not. Teammate Jan Tratnik suffered a crash at Gent-Wevelgem, reporting "luckily no major injuries, just a lot of bruises and pain".

"Helmet saved me," he wrote on social media, sharing the picture below...

Jan Tratnik helmet (Twitter)

[Jan Tratnik/X]

11:22
Freebikes4kids fundraiser seeks backing to continue to "take unwanted, broken and outgrown bikes... fix them and gift them to children most in need"
Free Bikes 4 Kids Charity Project (GoFundMe)

[GoFundMe]

PuffaJones has set up a fundraiser to continue to support his efforts in 2024, repairing donated bikes to give to children who might otherwise not be able to enjoy the joys of having one.

"Each bike has a cost involved to repair it, I have no official funding, so your kindness is what drives the project," he told followers on social media. "So far you have helped me rehome over 3,000 bikes in five years. Thank you for your help!"

The bikes go to children most in need, 25 schools in South Wales, as well as dozens of local charities and clubs receiving Mike's bikes.

Check out the fundraiser here...

10:40
"He will resume training tomorrow": Pro cycling in a tweet

Nice to know he got the evening off at least... 

09:38
Weekend round-up: Tadej Pogačar beats the entire Volta a Catalunya peloton 4-3; COBBLED CLASSICS; "Same performance as SRAM AXS at half the price" + more

I hope you all enjoyed your weekend and got out on the bike at some point between all the racing action. Here's our whistle-stop tour through everything you might have missed.

"Same performance as SRAM AXS at half the price". Like the sound of that? That's the claim of WheelTop about its new EDS-TX electronic groupset for road bikes. Find out more in Tech of the Week.

Wheeltop (1)

> "Same performance as SRAM AXS at half the price": the new budget electronic groupsets aiming to take on the big brands + an e-bike caravan, OTT off-the-bike shoes + loads more tech news 

As mentioned earlier, it was a bumper weekend of racing action, Mads Pedersen and Lorena Wiebes taking the victories at Gent-Wevelgem. This time next week we'll be dissecting the Tour of Flanders. A four-day weekend and the Ronde van Vlaanderen, there's something to look forward to.

At Catalunya, Tadej Pogačar won the final two stages, taking his tally for the week to four, one more than the other 174 riders combined.

Tadej Pogačar lashes out at police motorbike rider blocking road at Volta a Catalunya (Eurosport)

> Tadej Pogačar lashes out at police motorbike rider blocking road as relentless Slovenian briefly hampered (again) by fan congestion on climb

Ryan also brought you the story of Bahrain Victorious' response to the internet drama dug up last week that Antonio Tiberi, the rider who shot dead a cat belonging to San Marino's former head of state, had apparently 'liked' a post on social media making light of the offence.

His team said he doesn't use the account and "didn't notice" the 'like'.

Oh, and here's a new bike that got an impressive review from Suvi...

2024 Mason Definition 3-22.jpg

> REVIEW: Mason Definition 3.0

09:29
Alexandar Richardson's latest London to Brighton (and back)... at 40km/h

Well, 39.9km/h if you want to be really picky...

 

First, Chad Tavernia and his no saddle antics, now Alexandar Richardson and his bonkers training efforts. There's a comfortingly familiar feel to this morning's live blog. Richardson, the Saint Piran rider who was formerly a teammate of a certain Mathieu van der Poel (whatever happened to him?), is no stranger to logging quite ridiculously impressive training rides on Strava...

> Alexandar Richardson's latest mind-boggling training ride — 220km at 37km/h

This one, the London to Brighton and back a regular favourite of his, almost always smashed out an incomprehensible average speed. It turns out professional cyclists are really good at cycling fast... who'd have thought it?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
Why didn't Matthew ride home Froome style? No saddle required!

NickSprink | 4 hours ago
Chapeau to the lady who beat me up the Patemore Lane climb in the Chilterns yesterday - on a single speed smiley

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to NickSprink | 3 hours ago
She only has a single speed: fast

