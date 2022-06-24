Doctor loses bike to thief who cut through hospital cycle rack + more on the live blog

A doctor in Sheffield finished their shift at a hospital, returned to the bike rack to cycle home, only to find a thief had taken their bike. Not by cutting through their lock, but instead cutting through the very rack the bike was locked to...

"How are we in a position that this is ok and happens so frequently?" the doctor's wife asked...

My husband (a hospital doctor) has just had his bike stolen from work - the second bike this month - the thieves cut through the U frame it was locked to. How are we in a position that this is ok and happens so frequently? @CycleSheffield pic.twitter.com/ncMjsYhMrZ — Rachael Rothman (@RachaelRothman) June 23, 2022

In a reply, Rachael added some interesting police 'advice' and confirmed the area was not covered by CCTV...

Sadly no cameras. Last month the police told my husband he shouldn’t have an expensive bike if he doesn’t want it stolen.. in the grand scheme of bikes it wasn’t expensive, but it was good enough to commute 100 miles a week to hospital on. — Rachael Rothman (@RachaelRothman) June 23, 2022

Employers need to invest in better cycle storage provision. Indoor secure units with CCTV. Like bike lockers. Reward staff who choose the healthy option of cycle commuting to employment. Good for mental health, good for fitness. Happier, healthier workforce. Less sick days. — keeptheball (@keeptheball) June 24, 2022

Unfortunately the bike theft shock factor left a long time ago. We've been worn down by countless depressing tales of thieves taking bikes from hospitals...

In March, we spoke to a victim who had their bike stolen from inside a cancer centre where she was having an emergency brain scan.

In 2020, two men were charged following a series of bike thefts from Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre...while staff were inside treating coronavirus patients...