Doctor loses bike to thief who cut through hospital cycle rack + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Dan Alexander is getting you ready for the weekend with our final live blog of the week
Fri, Jun 24, 2022 09:09
0
07:55
Doctor loses bike to thief who cut through hospital cycle rack

A doctor in Sheffield finished their shift at a hospital, returned to the bike rack to cycle home, only to find a thief had taken their bike. Not by cutting through their lock, but instead cutting through the very rack the bike was locked to...

"How are we in a position that this is ok and happens so frequently?" the doctor's wife asked...

 In a reply, Rachael added some interesting police 'advice' and confirmed the area was not covered by CCTV...

Unfortunately the bike theft shock factor left a long time ago. We've been worn down by countless depressing tales of thieves taking bikes from hospitals...

In March, we spoke to a victim who had their bike stolen from inside a cancer centre  where she was having an emergency brain scan.

> "My heart sank": Victim speaks out after shameless thief stole bike from cancer centre

In 2020, two men were charged following a series of bike thefts from Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre...while staff were inside treating coronavirus patients...

Dan Alexander

