Greg LeMond reveals leukaemia diagnosis

Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

LeMond revealed the news in a statement, and explained "fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukaemia that is not life-threatening".

"The purpose of this statement is to let you know I have been diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukaemia," the statement says.

"Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukaemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating.

"I had been experiencing a few weeks of fatigue which prompted me to go in for a check-up which included some blood work. Following a series of tests and a bone marrow biopsy, which was completed last week, I received my formal diagnosis last Friday. My doctors at the University of Tennessee, with consultation from a team at the Mayo Clinic, have outlined a chemotherapy protocol which will begin this week.

"No one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly. My doctors and I have decided on a treatment which will begin this week.

"I should be feeling better in a few weeks and for the near future, my daily schedule will be altered only a little and I have been told that in a few months, I should be in remission. The long-term prognosis is very favourable. I am fortunate to have a great team of doctors and the full support of my family, friends, and colleagues at LeMond Bicycles."

LeMond outlined his intention to miss the Tour de France, which he was planning to travel to, and will watch the race from home instead. The retired racer also added that he is "confident" LeMond Bicycles "plans for the near future will not be disrupted in any way."

"I will continue to participate in and support our plans for the summer months ahead. I had hoped to be in France in July for the Tour, but we are, now, working on an alternate plan so I can follow the Tour and engage with friends and teammates from our offices and farm in Tennessee. I will look forward to returning to the Tour next summer," the statement continued.

"I will keep everyone updated about my health and treatments in the months ahead but, for now, I believe I couldn’t be in better hands. I am excited about our plans ahead and I look forward to updating you all along the way."

In March, LeMond promised "transformative change" to carbon construction with the all new 8 road bike. The brand said the new model "is the most transformative change to carbon fibre frame construction since its introduction over 30 years ago" and is "the safest bicycle in the world".

[Image: Greg LeMond La Vie Claire jersey - licenced under CC BY-ND 2.0 by Anders on Flickr creative commons]