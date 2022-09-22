Car Free Day: Brompton takes over filling station; Four red lights and a pedestrian: How not to cycle; Too many cars on road, Londoners say; AVV's back; More hi-viz and lights chat as police crash into shop; Plan Vélo funding boost + more on the live blog

The video of the red-light jumping cyclist in Belfast has kicked off a debate, both in the comments and on Ye Olde Bird App.

Oldfatgit is clearly not a fan of that particular style of cycling, writing: “On my commute in Glasgow, I'm often the only cyclist that *has* stopped at red lights. I'm almost at risk of becoming paranoid of being hit up the arse due to the driver behind thinking I'm not going to stop.

“There is no excuse or justification for Red Light Jumping (except as when noted in the Highway Code) and the more people do it, the increase in risk to us that refuse to.”

Paul J agreed: “I've had cars screech and skid to a halt beside me in Glasgow, because I braked for a yellow light. The cars just weren't expecting anyone to stop for a yellow.

“And pretty much every traffic light in Glasgow has a car sail through it after turning red. Unless traffic is so light there aren't many cars.”

However, cyclisto argued that they “don’t see crossing redlights as the end of world, especially in a country like UK with no jaywalking laws”, while ChrisB200SX noted that the cyclist in the clip “didn't seem to cause anyone any problems. The pedestrian wasn't bothered at all, literally took no notice.”

Away from the rights and wrongs of red light-jumping, thelittleonion took umbrage at the original tweeter’s claim that law-breaking cyclists “give us a bad name”.

“Sure, bad cyclists are annoying, and a bit dangerous,” they wrote. “But can we all please stop with the ‘they give us all a bad name’ nonsense? We are not one community or mafia, you are not responsible for my actions on a bike, or vice versa.

“We don't ever say that people in other modes of transport give all other pedestrians/drivers/train passengers/horse riders/hovercraft pilots a bad name. It seems to be only cyclists that get tarred with the same brush.”

However, rjfrussell disagreed, arguing that “in the eyes of many drivers we are an homogenous tribe.

“The number of people riding badly/illegally/running red lights etc in London on a regular basis worries me, because, frankly, in so doing they increase the risk to my safety when I am on bike, because of the attitudes to cyclists they foment.”

In the end, HoarseMann pithily summed the whole thing up: “Whenever I see inconsiderate and careless cycling like that (which is rare thankfully), I remind myself to be grateful they're not driving a car.”