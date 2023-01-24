Van Rysel to launch seven new bikes, including high-end race models

Van Rysel is set to release seven – yes, seven – new bikes, including some very cool-looking high-end models that break new ground for the brand. Hints from the Van Rysel Instagram account suggest that the brand could – perhaps – be lining up to support a WorldTour team in 2024. We won't cover all seven but here are the most interesting new bikes that will eventually be available through Decathlon...

Van Rysel XCR time trial bike

We'll start with the XCR time trial bike because we showed you it in Tech of the Week on Saturday when it was exhibited at the Velofollies exhibition in Belgium.

The XCR, short for Extrem Racer (that's how Van Rysel spells it), is the brand's first time trial bike .

"Tested in digital simulation and in the wind tunnel, every detail has been optimised to be as aerodynamic as possible," says Van Rysel.

Although it’s not yet on the UCI’s List of Approved Models of Framesets, Van Rysel says that the XCR is intended for time trialists as well as triathletes.

Writing on the top tube says: “UCI 2024 World Championship Ready to Win".

Van Rysel has stuck pics of the XCR on Instagram with the #uciworldtour hashtag. Does this suggest that the bike will be raced in the WorldTour next year?

The bike comes with an integrated fork crown, an integrated cockpit, and a very deep head tube.

The model on display was built with high-end components – a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Swiss Side Hadron2 wheels.

Van Rysel says that the XCR will be available in early 2024 at prices from €5,500 to €7,000.

Van Rysel RCR road bike

Van Rysel has stuck pictures of its new RCR (short for 'Racer') road bike on Instagram but without the #uciworldtour hashtag.

“The RCR is our most advanced racing bike,” says Van Rysel. “The perfect balance between lightness, stiffness and aerodynamics. Available from April 2023.”

Again, this is an interesting bike because it looks extremely high-end, built up with a top-level Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Swiss Side wheels.

The cables are fully internal, there’s plenty of aero-shaping on display: the fork legs are deep, the rear of the seat tube is cutaway around the leading edge of the rear wheel, the seat stays come in low, the seat post is slim and deep… all the features we’ve come to expect of aero road bikes over the years.

If we were being harsh, we'd say that it looks like many other high-end all-round road bikes that are already out there from other brands, so we'll be interested to hear what Van Rysel has to say about the RCR when it is launched.

Prices will be from €4,000 to €9,000.

Van Rysel RCX II cyclocross bike

The second-generation carbon fibre cyclocross bike is new too.

Built up with a SRAM Red groupset and wheels from Duke, it was recently ridden to third place in the French national champs by Joshua Dubau.

The Van Rysel RCX II cyclocross bike will be available to the public from May 2023 at prices from €2,000 €3,100.

Van Rysel NCR

The carbon fibre NCR, short for "Neo Racer", is designed for versatility and is said to be "as comfortable on the road as it is on trails".

It looks a lot like the existing Van Rysel EDR endurance road bike but with a less bulbous head tube.

> Read our review of the Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road 2021

You're looking at €1,600 to €2,850 for the NCR, available from March 2023,

Van Rysel RCF

The RCF is said to be a bike “for seasoned cyclists looking for an aerodynamic and rigid bike to ride on flat or hilly terrain".

We don’t know much about this one although Van Rysel suggests it’s “ideal for winning a sprint or doing a triathlon” – which is quite a diverse skillset.

Available in March, the RCF will be priced at €4,200€ in a Shimano Ultegra Di2 build.

Van Rysel PNPL 3.0 concept bike

This is the Van Rysel PNPL 3.0 concept bike.

It's a radical design that will not be marketed.

“It is the result of a collaboration with Autodesk, a company specialising in Generative Design,” says Van Rysel. “It allows you to explore a new way of designing thanks to artificial intelligence and 3D printing. The objective is to be able to print a component, a part or a bike on-demand and tailor-made.”

Overall

All in all, it looks like Van Rysel has made a big push in developing its range recently, with plenty of models due for official launches this year.

Could this all be simply to provide the market with high-quality options or is this coupled with the desire to support a WorldTour team soon? We wouldn't have thought this feasible just a couple of years ago but we'd say it's a distinct possibility now. Van Rysel already supports Team Cofidis with clothing but we're left thinking that it's intending to increase its involvement with a top team in 2024. What do you reckon?

www.vanryselcycling.com