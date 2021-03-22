Near Miss of the Day 558: Van driver makes punishment pass on cyclist

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the driver of a van making a punishment pass on a cyclist in West Sussex, leaning on the horn as he overtook so closely that the rider was able to bang on the side of the vehicle.

Describing the incident, road.cc reader James said: “I was riding along the A259 from Shoreham-by-Sea towards Hove.

The driver of a Citroën van decided to attempt pass at pinch point, when that appeared to not be on he sounded his horn and came within inches of hitting me.

“Of course, he followed that up with a punishment pass close enough that I was able to bang on the side of his van (no, my arms are not long enough to reach across the recommended 1.5-metre passing clearance).”

James has reported the video to Sussex Police’s Operation Crackdown, adding, “We will see if they come back with any action.”

