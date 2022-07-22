Support road.cc

No cycling sign's lack of grammar sends it viral; But cyclists; 10 years since Wiggo won yellow; Tour de France or night on the town?; Poor Simon Geschke + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Dan Alexander is here for one last dose of live blog action before the weekend
Fri, Jul 22, 2022 08:57
11
No cycling sign's lack of grammar sends it viral; But cyclists; 10 years since Wiggo won yellow; Tour de France or night on the town?; Poor Simon Geschke + more on the live blogNo cycling sign (No Context Brits / Twitter)
08:50
Poor Simon Geschke

Sport can be cruel...

One of the unfortunate (for Simon Geschke) implications of Jonas Vingegaard winning yesterday's stage was he took the maximum KOM points atop Hautacam, condemning Geschke, the leader in the climbers' comp since after stage nine to lose his jersey on the final mountain day.

With an eight-point lead and just three more points to be contested it doesn't take a mathematical genius to work out what that means...(although with Jonas in yellow he will still be wearing the jersey on the road)...

"Thanks for the overwhelming support from Germany and everywhere my friends," Geschke wrote on social media afterwards. "Bit of a heartbreak to lose the jersey on the very last mountain stage but that’s sport. Thanks everyone at Cofidis for the support as well. At least we died trying!" 

08:48
Tour de France or night on the town?
08:17
10 years since Wiggo won yellow

Here's a throwback to how we reported it back in the day...I say we...I'm sure Simon won't thank me for mentioning that day came in the week of my 14th birthday...feel free to tell me I'm a silly Gen Zer in the comments...

> Bradley Wiggins wins the Tour and leads out Mark Cavendish to fourth Champs-Elysees win

It's not all about the rider (sometimes it is, sometimes it's not)...here's the bike Brad rode to victory...

> Bradley Wiggins' Tour de France winning bike

I guess it was one of those 'where were you?' days in sport...so, where were you 22 July 2012? Dipping out of the family barbecue to watch the finish? On holiday? Glued to the telly from start to finish? 

08:16
But cyclists

Another classic of the genre... 

07:45
No cycling sign's lack of grammar sends it viral

So let me get this straight...

No cycling sign (No Context Brits / Twitter)

I can't ride my bike, but it's perfectly fine to go around injuring children and pensioners? Not sure that's a policy you want to be shouting about, York Museums Trust...

 Cue the memes and comments...

No such granny-bashing advice repeated on their website, just absolutely no mention you could maybe ride your bike to the gardens? Drive? Sure. Parking? We've got it. Bus options? Of course. Riding a bike? Don't even think about it...won't somebody please think of the children.

Another corker here...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

