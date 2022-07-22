No cycling sign's lack of grammar sends it viral; But cyclists; 10 years since Wiggo won yellow; Tour de France or night on the town?; Poor Simon Geschke + more on the live blog

Sport can be cruel...

One of the unfortunate (for Simon Geschke) implications of Jonas Vingegaard winning yesterday's stage was he took the maximum KOM points atop Hautacam, condemning Geschke, the leader in the climbers' comp since after stage nine to lose his jersey on the final mountain day.

With an eight-point lead and just three more points to be contested it doesn't take a mathematical genius to work out what that means...(although with Jonas in yellow he will still be wearing the jersey on the road)...

Simon Geschke absolutely distraught at having lost the KoM competition to Jonas Vingegaard, if not the right to wear the jersey tomorrow. ‘I’d rather go to the start in my normal team kit…’ — Daniel Friebe (@friebos) July 21, 2022

"Thanks for the overwhelming support from Germany and everywhere my friends," Geschke wrote on social media afterwards. "Bit of a heartbreak to lose the jersey on the very last mountain stage but that’s sport. Thanks everyone at Cofidis for the support as well. At least we died trying!"