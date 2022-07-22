No cycling sign's lack of grammar sends it viral; But cyclists; 10 years since Wiggo won yellow; Tour de France or night on the town?; Poor Simon Geschke + more on the live blog

- News
Whatever the law says, if your self-defence causes injury to the initial assaulter, you may find yourself in front of a jury which is unsympathetic...
I like how by dodgy stats you can get from 125,000 people being injured or worse a year to there being a well nigh impossible chance of being hurt....
My default on the bridge is to sit pretty much in the middle of the road when there is no oncoming traffic, and the middle of the lane when there...
Yeah, but it's not just this overpriced frame that's the problem. For example, we all know the new 105 is £1,700 whereas the old mechanical was...
"Use them" - is that a 'MUST' or a 'should'?
I would assume that the severety of the sentence (in comparison with many we have seen) would take into account his professional status and treat...
Those handlebars are distracting me from the tape. What are all those cables for?
But that's the problem - in a densely-populated area with lots of pent-up demand, the volume of traffic tends to expand to fill the capacity...
in a follow up that will suprise no-one: Road surface didn't cause crash that saw car flipped on its side, says council...
Given the entertainment we've had with the epic GC battle being so visible on the road this year, I'd take that risk. Because we had lost something...