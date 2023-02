Don't try this at home! Tom Pidcock shows off his mind-blowing descending skills; Video emerges of Dan Walker being hit by driver, but MailOnline claims "rear wheel caught car's front wing"; Who's the best descender in pro cycling? + more on the live blog

No. No we couldn't keep up... even if Jamie has hit 100km/h downhill, taking these Los Angeles twists and turns at 60km/h plus is a completely different game entirely.

The peloton's king of descending (Matej Mohorič may disagree) Tom Pidcock met up with LA's own downhill hero SAFA Brian on his off-season trip, plummeting down Tuna Canyon. Spoiler alert: they make it down in one piece... thought you might want to know that in advance so you can uncover your eyes...

Those lads are quick...

80km/h and slightly less while bombing around tight bends... "That was a bit sketchy," Pidcock laughs at the end of the video... "We survived"... All the kudos in the world to the guy filming...

The way my heart just skipped pic.twitter.com/4eUs46fIS2 — Peter. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🚴‍♂️(he/him/his) (@PBXscribes) February 21, 2023

If ever there was an excuse to watch this again (for the 7,846th time)...