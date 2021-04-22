Support road.cc

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt loving life on two wheels + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another live blog...
Thu, Apr 22, 2021 09:05
Adam Woodyatt (Instagram/Adam Woodyatt)
07:55
Beale-ing good: EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt loving life on two wheels

"Another day, another bike ride" is a slogan we can get behind. Especially if it includes Ian Beale becoming a mega cycling fan. Adam Woodyatt has been filling his time while on a break from the soap by hitting the lanes and trails on his mountain bike in a slightly terrifying disguise...you would definitely ride faster if you saw that coming up behind you.

Woodyatt says cycling has helped him slim down and that a bit of encouragement from co-star Jake Wood (Max Branning in the show) has helped keep him on track. 

"He goes running – I go cycling," he said. "Like my mate Mr Wood says, 'you got to get out there. You got to do it.'"

Too right. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

