EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt loving life on two wheels + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
My beef with the offering from Brooks is they trade on the heritage "Brooks England" angle whilst simply taking a massive mark up on Ali Baba stuff...
Like rcbroughton below, I suspect that, having first glanced at the mouth of the junction and seen it to be clear (and not seeing the cyclist who...
I had a Birdy blue and a similar experience as a workhorse. It got to the point where the Alu seat post fatigued and cracked at the saddle bolts...
Yogi?
Gosh , poor dog, hope he's OK. Just one of those things, cyclist couldn't avoid, and not the dogs fault imo.
Sure, until you come to the entry/exit slip roads, motorway junctions, and so on.
parfait!
The railings should have taken Primary.
"that old maxim among professionals and other serious racers: don't stand if you can sit, and don't sit if you can lie" and don't lie if you may be...
Because it was a last minute change, I didn't have time to fester over it. Given more time I would probably have talked myself out of it!