EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt loving life on two wheels + more on the live blog

"Another day, another bike ride" is a slogan we can get behind. Especially if it includes Ian Beale becoming a mega cycling fan. Adam Woodyatt has been filling his time while on a break from the soap by hitting the lanes and trails on his mountain bike in a slightly terrifying disguise...you would definitely ride faster if you saw that coming up behind you.

Woodyatt says cycling has helped him slim down and that a bit of encouragement from co-star Jake Wood (Max Branning in the show) has helped keep him on track.

"He goes running – I go cycling," he said. "Like my mate Mr Wood says, 'you got to get out there. You got to do it.'"

Too right.