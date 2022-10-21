Cheshire villagers call for safer junction after cyclist killed

People living in a village in Cheshire are calling for a junction used as a rat run by motorists to be made safer following the death of a cyclist there in August this year.

Roger Dutton, aged 75 and from Holywell, Flintshire, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Christleton, a village on the southeastern outskirts of Chester, on the afternoon of 25 August, reports Cheshire Live.

The fatal collision, in which two BMW cars were involved, happened at the junction of Brown Heath Road, Rake Lane and Plough Lane.

> Cyclist killed in Cheshire crash involving two BMWs

The junction lies on National Cycle Route 45 and is also used by children heading to and from local schools both on foot and by bike.

In a petition addressed to Cheshire West and Chester Council, local residents are for safety improvements to be made to that junction, which the petition points out is on a bus route and used by cyclists on the National Cycle route 45, as well as by 100 plus pupils walking or cycling to and from a nearby school.

According to the petition,“there is a history at the crossroads of high speed cut through traffic from the A51 and Rake Lane, high speed cut through traffic from the A41 and Brown Heath Road, [and] traffic not stopping at the junction when approaching along Plough Lane from Christleton and Cheshire View.”

It continues: “Motorists use these local roads to avoid two roundabouts – at the A41 Hamburger and at the A51/A55. Traffic volumes increase to excessive levels, with long queues building up during the ‘rush hour’ when pupils are walking to the high school and when there are traffic incidents near/at the junctions on the A51/A55.”

The petition is supported by Waverton and Christleton Parish Councils, which have set out a number of short and longer-term objectives for the safety improvements they want made to the junction following Mr Dutton’s death, as well numerous reports of near misses from people living locally.

Short-term objectives include “upgrading of all signage and road markings, road name plates at each approach to emphasise the junction, flashing signs on most critical approaches, reduction in the speed limits from each direction, [and] removal and relocation of the hedge on the corner of Plough Lane and Brown Heath Lane.”

In the longer term, the parish councils want to see a “raised platform with ramps from each of the four roads” that meet at the crossroads, while they are also calling for a reduction in the long queues to the A41 Hamburger from Waverton and Rowton,” and “reduction in the long queues to the A51/A55 roundabout from Barrow.”

A spokesperson for the local council commented: “Road safety is always a priority for Cheshire West and Chester Council.

“The Council’s road safety and area highway team have had conversations and a site visit with members of Christleton and Waverton Parish Council recently to discuss their concerns.

“The discussions have been extremely positive and proactive and all involved are actively working towards assessing and appraising various measures.

“The Council will continue to work with the local community and parish councils with the aim to addressing these concerns in the most appropriate way possible.”

The petition, which can be found here, remains open until 30 November and to date has gathered more than 900 signatures.