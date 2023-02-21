Support road.cc

Liv updates and expands the EnviLiv range with lighter frameset and new components

The top women’s racing bike from Liv has shed some weight and got a new componentry makeover for 2023
by Suvi Loponen
Tue, Feb 21, 2023 16:00
Women-specific bike manufacturer Liv has launched its all-new EnviLiv range, featuring the first-ever EnviLiv Advanced SL frameset, the updated EnviLiv Advanced Pro and EnviLiv Advanced models. 

The aero-optimised EnviLiv models that were first launched in 2013 are top-performance road bikes for racing, claiming to offer very high stiffness-to-weight performance. The new EnviLiv models will make their debut in the WorldTour in 2023, as there are two teams racing on these bikes: Liv Racing TeqFind and Team Jayco AlUla. 

2023 EnviLiv Advanced Pro_Color Carbon_OverDrive Aero

For the 2023 models, Liv has taken aerodynamics to another level by introducing its AeroSystme Shaping technology. This means the frame tubes have been designed for minimal drag and weight. 

All the frame sizes (XXS - XL) come with aerodynamic water bottle cages, and the head tube has also got a more aerodynamic D-shape. Let’s look at some of the specifics for the different models...

EnviLiv Advanced SL frameset

2023 EnviLiv Advanced SL Frameset

The 2023 range sees the introduction of the first-ever EnviLiv frameset with Liv’s Advanced SL-Grade composite, making the bike over 106 grams lighter than the EnviLiv Advanced Pro frameset that comes with the rest of the models. This premium version also features Liv Racing TeqFind team bike colour and graphics. 

The Advanced SL comes equipped with Shimano’s latest 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and a mix of Liv and Giant finishing kit and can be purchased for £2,899. 

EnviLiv Advanced Pro

2023 EnviLiv Advanced Pro_Color Carbon_ New, improved cable routing

A notch down from the SL model, the Pro has received a new Advanced SL-Grade Composite fork upgrade with the frame still being built of the same Advanced-Grade composite. Liv says the weight of the frame has been reduced by 205 grams from the previous generation.

At the cockpit, the Advanced Pro model has got a brand new Liv Contact Aero SLR carbon handlebar. This is 40 grams lighter than before and boasts optimised drop and reach for women’s measurements.

2023 EnviLiv Advanced Pro_Color Carbon_ Aero Water Bottle Cages

Liv says the Pro has a 13.67% better total frameset efficiency compared to the old model and says that all the improvements made to the components and frame design equate to a saving of 40 seconds over 40 kilometres at 40kph. 

The Advanced Pro comes with a 12-speed Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, and retails for £6,699. You can also choose SRAM AXS components instead, and this model will retail for £6,999 when it becomes available.

EnviLiv Advanced 

2023 EnviLiv Advanced Series in Action

Lastly, we have Advanced 1 and 2 which have also seen quite big changes. The frameset is, according to Liv, 292 grams lighter than the previous generation, and these models feature the Contact Aero SL handlebar, but this time made out of aluminium. 

The Advanced 1 comes with a SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2x12 groupset and retails for £4,499, whereas the Advanced two comes with a Shimano 105 2x11 groupset and is priced at £2,999. 

The bikes are available to purchase now, except for the Advanced Pro with SRAM components which will start shipping on the 1st of March. You can see all the details on Liv's website

Suvi Loponen

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

