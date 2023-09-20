Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"One more reason why everybody should be retested every five years": Cyclists react to latest survey showing many drivers unaware of Highway Code rules; Castelli invents the 'jack-sey'... to everyone's amusement; Peloton's playlist + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Sep 20, 2023 09:11
36
"One more reason why everybody should be retested every five years": Cyclists react to latest survey showing many drivers unaware of Highway Code rules; Castelli invents the 'jack-sey'... to everyone's amusement; Peloton's playlist + more on the live blogHighway Code (Department for Transport)
08:00
"One more reason why everybody should be retested every five years": Cyclists react to latest survey showing many drivers unaware of Highway Code rules

The big news this morning? New research from Tier has found that one-in-four drivers are still wrong on Highway Code pedestrian and cyclist priority rules, 20 months on from their introduction...

Highway Code changes (Tier press release)

> Highway Code: One-in-four drivers still don't know correct rule on cyclist priority

Less than half of drivers correctly identified pedestrians as having right of way in the scenario below, with more than a third believing they have priority when turning into a side road.

Highway Code changes (Tier press release)

Jessica Murphy from Tier said the results of the survey were troubling, and demonstrate the need to further raise awareness of the changes, brought in to better protect vulnerable road users, to avoid dangerous interactions on Britain's roads.

This morning, cyclists have been reacting to the survey, the replies to our Twitter/X post sharing the research full of suggestions that one-in-four seems low...

Commenting on our story, essexian said the numbers are "Just one more reason why everybody should be retested every five years. It's over 38 years since I took my test and no one has checked to see if I am still fit and able to drive. That's total madness."

HoldingOn: "I agree. It feels like even if the justice system worked the way it is meant to, it would only be after a driver has done something wrong. A bit late then! Although I would also like there to be more out there for cyclist training. They pose less risk to other road users than drivers, but poor cycling can put the cyclist at risk.

"I am not attempting to blame cyclists for collisions! Things like the shoulder check before moving out. How far out from parked cars should you cycle. Once you know, they seem obvious, but for someone just starting cycling it isn't always. I worry that I am doing something dangerous without realising it. I don't know what I don't know!"

Darren Thompson: "Even though I ride very defensively, as if all drivers are intent on knocking me off, I find it impossible to ride safely in urban areas. Therefore I’ve quit commuting. Change or no change to priorities, there are certain drivers that treat you as fair game."

ItsnotTheGeorge: "This is what our local city council just installed.... they do not seem to understand either..."

Cycle lane (@Georgeisnow5th/Twitter)

Get in the comments with more of your thoughts on the survey... do the numbers seem right based on your own real-world experience? Do the Highway Code changes need to be better communicated to the public?

15:45
Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to retire from professional cycling due to cardiac arrhythmia
Nathan Van Hooydonck, 2023 world road race championships, Glasgow (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

Jumbo-Visma domestique Nathan Van Hooydonck has been forced to call time on his career, a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia following last week's car crash meaning he has been fitted with an internal defibrillator.

"I realise that I was incredibly lucky," he told the public in a statement released through his team. "Things may have gone differently if I hadn't got good help so quickly. I'm fine now, but I still have to deal with the fact that this marks the end of my professional career.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the people who helped me, the medical team at the hospital and all the fans who sent me messages. I will now focus on my recovery and my upcoming fatherhood. Everything is going well with Alicia and the pregnancy, and we eagerly anticipate the birth. That really helps me now."

Nathan Van Hooydonck and Jonas Vingegaard, 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

Van Hooydonck was reportedly driving his pregnant wife to the hospital when he fell ill while stopped at a set of traffic lights, causing him to accelerate across the junction, colliding with five cars. 

The Belgian's teammate Wout van Aert was today second in the European Championship time trial, behind British wonderkid Josh Tarling. Marlen Reussed bounced back from her World Championships disappointment to assert her dominance over the women's field. More on both races too (plus some discussion on time trialling positions after a major crash involving Stefan Küng).

14:56
"A valuable part of the city will be lost" if cycle lane plans remove car parking spaces, artists claim
Merrion Square Arts Exhibition, Dublin (Merrion Square Arts Exhibition, Instagram)

> "A valuable part of the city will be lost" if cycle lane plans remove car parking spaces, artists claim

14:14
Warwickshire Police undertake operation to "target motorists who ignore Highway Code rules by passing cyclists too close"
Warwickshire Police close pass campaign

Warwickshire Police on Monday ran another 'Operation Close Pass' to "actively target motorists who ignore Highway Code rules on overtaking cyclists". You might be familiar with the format of these by now — a plain-clothes officer on a bike is equipped with a camera and rides along a stretch of road, reporting to colleagues further ahead when they are close passed, the driver pulled off the road for "a demonstration of safe passing distances on an illustrated ground-mat and shown a video of their driving".

The force says the "vast majority passed the cyclist safely" but officers intercepted eight motorists.

"This operation gave us a brief snapshot of driver behaviour on Warwickshire's roads," spokesperson sergeant Shaun Bridle said. "We are pleased the vast majority seem to understand the Highway Code in relation to cyclists. It's really important all road users are aware of the Highway Code, are considerate to other road users and understand their responsibility for the safety of others. This is because many of the rules in the code are legal requirements, and if you disobey these rules you're committing a criminal offence.

"Also you may find that if you do not follow the other rules in the code and are involved in a collision, this can be used in evidence in court proceedings to establish liability."

13:13
Ghost cyclist haunts York (apparently)

WATCH IN FULL SCREEN MODE

'These cyclists riding around town without hi-vis and lights, basically invisible...'

Shambles Market York's Facebook page reckons there's a ghost out and about, this "very strange" footage coming from CCTV nearby. According to Mark Graham, who leads the Original Ghost Walk of York, there are "quite a few stories around the Shambles area — doors that open and close into a different time, houses that disappear."

Spooky. Or should I say spokey?

11:54
Cyclists blast plans to upgrade "already safe" cycle route as "outrageous waste of money" after major active travel schemes axed
Nursery Lane, Harrogate (Google Street View)

> Cyclists blast plans to upgrade "already safe" cycle route as "outrageous waste of money" after major active travel schemes axed

11:46
Dave Walker's latest cartoon: Please use the cycle path
10:57
REVIEW: Giant Defy Advanced 1 2023
2023 Giant Defy Advanced 1 - riding 5.jpg

> REVIEW: Giant Defy Advanced 1 2023

09:56
"This name doesn't work quite as universally as you appear to think, Castelli"

Have a Wednesday laugh courtesy of Gary and Castelli...

Cue ridiculousness in the replies...

Some other highlights...

"Only got the single rear pocket"

"I once did Ventoux with a banana in my Jack-sey"

"Right up your jersey just doesn’t sound the same"

"You don't want to fall off on black ice and rip your jacksey. Nasty business."

"Where should we shuv it when we are cycling and not wearing it?"

The internet is quite good sometimes... 

09:11
Take a peek at pro riders' playlists (if you're brave enough)

The Vuelta might be over, and bar this week's European Championship races and Il Lombardia we're heading off into the long racing-less void of winter (pretend cyclocross doesn't exist for the sake of my self-pitying). One last very important bit of content from Spain is of course the long-awaited second part of Laura Meseguer's peloton playlist vox pop...

As a reminder about part one, we had Thomas De Gendt and his love for Slipknot, Geraint Thomas listening to Nelly, and Michigan native Larry Warbasse repping Eminem.

Time for part two...

Tell me you had Enric Mas belting out Robbie Williams on your bingo card and I'll call you a liar.

I imagine for some of cycling's shadier previous generations ''Cause I got too much life, running through my veins, going to waste" might have been a little too close to home when Robbie's hit came out in 2002... 

Oh, and before I forget, obligatory mention of THAT Chris Froome playlist that broke the cycling internet (and scarred most of us for life)... thank your lucky stars Israel — Premier Tech didn't get a wildcard spot...

08:45
08:40
The leg-shaving conundrum

> How much faster are shaved legs for cycling? Should you shave your arms too?

I'm going to retrospectively award comment of the day for yesterday to SimoninSpalding for... "My wife has been clear for years that if I start shaving my legs our marriage is over. So they stay hairy...for now." And also chrisonatrike's reply... "Nice to know there's not only an escape hatch if you need, it'll even help you get away faster..."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 