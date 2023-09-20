"One more reason why everybody should be retested every five years": Cyclists react to latest survey showing many drivers unaware of Highway Code rules; Castelli invents the 'jack-sey'... to everyone's amusement; Peloton's playlist + more on the live blog

The big news this morning? New research from Tier has found that one-in-four drivers are still wrong on Highway Code pedestrian and cyclist priority rules, 20 months on from their introduction...

> Highway Code: One-in-four drivers still don't know correct rule on cyclist priority

Less than half of drivers correctly identified pedestrians as having right of way in the scenario below, with more than a third believing they have priority when turning into a side road.

Jessica Murphy from Tier said the results of the survey were troubling, and demonstrate the need to further raise awareness of the changes, brought in to better protect vulnerable road users, to avoid dangerous interactions on Britain's roads.

This morning, cyclists have been reacting to the survey, the replies to our Twitter/X post sharing the research full of suggestions that one-in-four seems low...

Polka Dot research would say that that number is far too low and it’s at least 3 in 4. — Rob Whittle (@PolkaDotRob) September 20, 2023

3.9999 recurring. — Ian Myers (@TweekySenior) September 20, 2023

Commenting on our story, essexian said the numbers are "Just one more reason why everybody should be retested every five years. It's over 38 years since I took my test and no one has checked to see if I am still fit and able to drive. That's total madness."

HoldingOn: "I agree. It feels like even if the justice system worked the way it is meant to, it would only be after a driver has done something wrong. A bit late then! Although I would also like there to be more out there for cyclist training. They pose less risk to other road users than drivers, but poor cycling can put the cyclist at risk.

"I am not attempting to blame cyclists for collisions! Things like the shoulder check before moving out. How far out from parked cars should you cycle. Once you know, they seem obvious, but for someone just starting cycling it isn't always. I worry that I am doing something dangerous without realising it. I don't know what I don't know!"

Darren Thompson: "Even though I ride very defensively, as if all drivers are intent on knocking me off, I find it impossible to ride safely in urban areas. Therefore I’ve quit commuting. Change or no change to priorities, there are certain drivers that treat you as fair game."

ItsnotTheGeorge: "This is what our local city council just installed.... they do not seem to understand either..."

Get in the comments with more of your thoughts on the survey... do the numbers seem right based on your own real-world experience? Do the Highway Code changes need to be better communicated to the public?