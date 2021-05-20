Video + first ride: Zwift adds first Japan-inspired Yumezi map to all-new Makuri Islands world

Online cycling/running platform Zwift has unveiled the first map within its new Makuri Islands world. The Yumezi map is inspired by Japanese culture and is available for Zwifters to ride before the virtual cycling platform hosts the first-ever official Olympic Virtual Series ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Yumezi, pronounced yu-meh-zi, means “path to dreams” and it is a Japanese haiku-inspired name. It is the first map in the all-new Makuri Islands that Zwift says is primed for future expansion.

The new Yumezi world has a total of eight new routes for you to explore, with over 53 miles of new roads.

“Zwifters exploring the new map will discover lush green fields, ginkgo forests bristling with life and mystical creatures, cherry blossom trees, gushing waterfalls and ancient temples,” says Zwift.

Described by Zwift as a map for the senses, the platform recommends hiding your display to soak in the virtual scenery. Zwift recently introduced its Hide Display function for riding without numbers and instead with just the landscape showing onscreen.

Yumezi is said to boast a wide variety of road types from tight, flat, winding roads ideal for fast races to dirt roads.

The shortest route is the 3.3km Sea to Tree route that’s packed with a short challenging climb, while the longest is the Countryside Tour which’s 15.9km.

From shortest to longest, the new routes are as follows (in Zwift's own words):

Sea to Tree (3.3km/108m elevation) - A short, challenging climb from the peaceful Fishing Village.

Spirit Forest (8.5km/135m elevation) - Grind your way through this mystical figure 8. Visit at night and ride with the spirits!

Kappa Quest (9.1km/140m elevation) - This scenic loop is filled with Temples and Shrines.

Three Village Loop (10.6km/93m elevation) - Climb, sprint and explore three unique villages in one go.

Two Village Loop (12.8km/88m elevation) - Explore two villages as you pedal through this challenging circuit.

Flatland Loop (13km/99m elevation) - A gentle and flat route winding around the countryside.

Chain Chomper (13.6km/184m elevation) - Two challenging KOMs and a Sprint, test your endurance around the countryside.

Countryside Tour (15.9km/185m elevation) - From farmlands to mystical mountains, this looped route is the perfect way to visit the countryside!

Zwifters can explore all of the new roads of Yumezi from today to 30 May 2021, and then starting from 1 June, Yumezi will be part of Zwift’s regular rotation of worlds.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympic road race routed up the lower slopes of Mount Fuji, perhaps the mountain climb will be coming soon to this Japan-themed world.

