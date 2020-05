"It's easier to drop world class riders than win a Zwift race", claims Thomas de Gendt; Niche cycling-related coronavirus meme; Cycling banned on Weymouth seafront; RideLondon cancelled; Pro cyclists' salaries + more on the live blog

Dorset council have announced that cycling will be banned on Weymouth's seafront between 10am-5.30pm from 22nd May to 31st October. No further reasons have been given for the enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order, with some questioning the move and asking for alternatives.

A similar ban has been previously discussed in Bournemouth, with leader of the council Vikki Slade saying that they would consider a ban unless their 10mph speed restriction was adhered to by cyclists, report the Bournemouth Echo.

She said: "We are asking that the Prom is used sensibly. There have been issues with cyclists going too fast and their being too many of them.

“We want to give it one more weekend to see if people can behave fairly and responsibly and I have asked police to carry out a few more patrols in spots where people have been cycling in groups and cycling too fast.

“It’s frightening for people if you are cycling along at high speed and there have been accidents. I don’t want to have to take cyclists off the Prom.”