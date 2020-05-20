Brompton add to luggage range with commuting as the focus

Brompton, famous for their folding bicycles, has announced a new range of bike bags designed specifically to work with their bikes. The Metro, Borough, and Transit bags all feature a frame which allows you to attach the bag to the front of a Brompton for easy transportation of your work-day essentials. They’re calling the 2020 range "the most accomplished yet."

There are three new bags, each featuring a frame that allows you to attach the bag to Brompton’s front carrier block. Brompton says that all of its new bags are compatible with all handlebar styles and each bag comes in several sizes, allowing you to customise the storage space on your bike.

Metro Messenger Large

According to Brompton, the Metro range is designed for carrying larger loads, so if you’ve got to get quite a bit of kit to work or around town then this is the range for you.

Brompton has added a larger version of the Metro Messenger bringing the total number of bags in the Metro range up to six. Sizes range from the new large 23L Messenger bag down to the 2L Waterproof Pouch.

The new Metro Messenger Large now becomes the largest bag in the Metro range. It features a 1000D Cordura Broken Twill construction with a PU coating that makes it water-resistant. There is a padded laptop sleeve, large main compartment, and dedicated pockets for your phone, water bottle, and other essentials.

There’s also an integrated shoulder strap which Brompton says makes this perfect for the city commuter.

The bag also comes with a waterproof and hi-vis rain cover for when the heavens open. The Metro Messenger costs £120 and is available from Brompton dealers.

Borough Roll Top Large

Brompton says that its Borough range is slightly smaller and doubles up as a regular bag for when you’re without the bike. But like the Metro range, Brompton has added a larger version for increased carrying capacity.

Like the Metro Messenger, the Borough Roll Top uses the 1000D Cordura Broken Twill fabric and again gets a PU coating for water resistance. The capacity is increased to 28L which Brompton says should come in handy if you’re lugging clothes to the office.

A load carry strap “makes for easy access” to items like helmets, locks and jackets. The dedicated pockets for a water bottle and your phone can again be found on the outside of the bag with a padded laptop sleeve inside.

Brompton also includes its high-vis and waterproof rain cover and there’s a detachable shoulder strap too. The Borough Roll Top costs £120.

Game Bag

We thought that we’d save the prettiest, and, you won’t be surprised to learn, most expensive, until last.

Brompton's Game bag is what the kids call a ‘collab’ with Cumbria’s Chapman Bags.

“Inspired by traditional British hunting and fishing bags, the Game Bag provides enough space to store all your essentials.”

This 12L bag is constructed using 24oz waxed cotton from Scottish fabric manufacturer Halley Stevenson. Leather trims and straps are finished with brass hardware for what we can’t deny is a lovely looking bag.

The Game bag is again compatible with Brompton’s front rack mount system. This one will cost you £265.

brompton.com