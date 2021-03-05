Festka marks 10th anniversary with ultra-cool limited edition bikes

Czech bike brand Festka is marking its 10th anniversary with 10 bikes based on each of its best-selling frames: Scalatore, Doppler, and Rover.

All of the bikes are naked carbon with 24-carat gold detailing, including Xs on the down tubes – X as in the Roman numeral for 10, of course. Each of the Xs is further marked with the number of each bike between 1 and 10.

The Scalatore is Festka's top-of-range road model. The Scalatore X (main pic, top of page) is fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, SRM power meter cranks, a Darimo cockpit, and Lightweight wheels. This one is already sold out.

The Doppler is unusual in that it uses titanium tubes and carbon joints. The titanium tubes of the limited edition Doppler X are given a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating.

This bike comes with a Campagnolo Super Record groupset, Cane Creek titanium cranks, Carbon TI chainrings and disc brake rotors, Lightweight Wegweiser EVO wheels, and a Schmolke carbon cockpit. The KMC chain is DLC coated too: for strength, resistance to corrosion, and reduced wear and friction.

It is priced at £14,790.

The Festka Rover is an off-road bike with drop bars and no suspension – the sort of thing that other people call a gravel bike. The Rover X is built up with an ENVE cockpit and SES wheels, a Selle Italia SLR Boost saddle, and a SRAM Force eTap Wide 2x groupset.

It’s priced at £7,760.

https://festka.com/