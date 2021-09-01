Vuelta Stage 17: Primoz Roglic storms to win and retakes overall lead

Primoz Roglic has taken a storming win on Stage 17 of the Vuelta at Lagos de Covadonga to move back into the red leader's jersey as he seeks a third successive overall victory in the Spanish Grand Tour.
On the first of two days featuring summit finishes in Asturias that may well prove to be decisive for the General Classification, the Jumbo-Visma rider followed an attack by Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers on the day's penultimate climb with 61km remaining of the 185.8km stage from Unquera.
Bernal's attack came shortly after race leader Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert had been dropped, and the pair extended their lead on the remainder of the overall contenders' group on the wet descent from that climb and began the final ascent with a lead of 1 minute 30 seconds.
With 8km left to the finish and on the toughest part of the final climb, Roglic accelerated and quickly put distance between himself and the Colombian.
The defending champion would not be caught as he rode back into the red jersey and took the stage win, his third in this year's trace and eighth of his career.
Bernal was caught, however, crossing the line in a group of seven riders led Roglic's team mate Sep Kuss, 1 minute 35 seconds down on the stage winner.
Ahead of tomorrow's much-anticipated summit finish on the Altu d'El Gamoniteiru, making its debut in the race, Roglic has a lead of 2 minutes 22 seconds over Enric Mas, now second overall, with another Movistar rider, Miguel Angel Lopez, a further 49 seconds back in third place.
I like your choice of wording there. Incorrectly conflating the very differing likelyhoods of severe impact from Covid vs severe impact from the...
IIRC it was on my first road bike's 685 STI levers and that was a 2017 model.
Thanks for the help all, My knowledge on training is pretty ok. I race road and xc on a national level and am really looking at creating my own...
Sorry, where did Ganna place at the Olympics?
Alas my demise appears to have been postponed....
Good price. The Andra rims have a reputation for durability, and Pro4 hubs are very serviceable with good parts availability and convertible axle...
Regarding the " finished off with a reassuring click as you freewheel – though it's not so loud as to be annoying.". One of the guys on our club...
If there is a single trailer wheel, it sounds like that wheel will be behind the load, but under it. So some load will also be applied to the...
Apparently 1 out of every 10 Europeans were conceived on an IKEA bed which is really surprising as their shops are always well lit and pretty busy
It wasn't a shimano clamp though, it was a canyon clamp and, IIRC, PeakTorque suggested that it was because canyon had put the nut at the bar end...