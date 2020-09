"Make your current car your last car", says Green Party Cllr; Man has bike nicked outside Wetherspoons after finishing 400km charity ride; Ineos "not quite on it this year" says Wiggins; Cycling not popular on Tinder + more on the live blog

Liam Owens had just completed the challenging route that stretches from Holyhead to Cardiff with friends from university, when the group decided to have a celebratory drink in a Cardiff Bay Wetherspoons pub.

Rory Fish told In Your Area: "We finally reached Cardiff at about 4.30pm and decided to go to the Wetherspoons there.

"We left our bikes outside and thought they would be safe because there were CCTV cameras around, but when came back we realised Liam's had gone. To make it worse, he had his car keys in the back."

Mr Fish says he doesn't expect his friend will get his grey Avanti Giro bike back, but has urged anyone with information to contact South Wales Police on 101. Mr Fish noted on the group's JustGiving page that they had faced much adversity on route as well as the disappointing ending, writing: "Well we made it through Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons... but not without their ups and downs.

"1x broken arm (James), 1x broken derailleur (Ross), 1x rear wheel buckled but on James’ bike (Ross) 1x bent disc brake (Rory) 1x bike stolen (as we had our celebratory meal in Cardiff - Liam).

"All in all quite the ordeal, but we’d do it all again in a heartbeat to raise more money for these great charities."