Tour de France Stage 5: Wout van Aert takes the sprint, Adam Yates in yellow as Julian Alaphilippe gets time penalty for illegal bidon

Wout van Aert, winner last month of Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, has secured Jumbo-Visma's second successive stage win of this year's Tour de France, taking Stage 5 in Privas this afternoon as he proved too strong for his rivals in the sprint – and Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates is in the yellow jersey after Julian Alaphilippe, leading by 4 seconds overall this morning, was docked 20 seconds for taking a water bottle inside the last 20km, which is against the rules.

It was a performance from van Aert that underlined the 25-year-old Belgian's versatility after he put in a big turn yesterday on the final climb to help team leader and overall favourite Primoz Roglic win at Orcierres-Merlette and move to third on GC.

Team Sunweb's Cees Bols finished second in the uphill sprint today, with Deceuninck-Quick Step's Sam Bennett third following a strange stage that had been expected to end in a sprint finish, but unusually saw no break form.

Bennett's team mate Julian Alaphilippe remains in the race leader's yellow jersey following the 183kn stage from Gap, ahead of a summit finish on Mont Aigoual tomorrow.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.