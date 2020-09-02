Support road.cc

Racing
Adam Yates in yellow after Tour de France 2020 stage 5 - picture credit A.S.O.Alex Broadway

Tour de France Stage 5: Wout van Aert takes the sprint, Adam Yates in yellow as Julian Alaphilippe gets time penalty for illegal bidon

Belgian secures Jumbo-Visma's second successive stage win...
by Simon_MacMichael
UPDATED Wed, Sep 02, 2020 19:07

First Published Sep 2, 2020

Revised tio reflect that Adam Yates is now in the overall lead after Julian Alaphilippe received a time penalty.

Wout van Aert, winner last month of Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, has secured Jumbo-Visma's second successive stage win of this year's Tour de France, taking Stage 5 in Privas this afternoon as he proved too strong for his rivals in the sprint – and Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates is in the yellow jersey after Julian Alaphilippe, leading by 4 seconds overall this morning, was docked 20 seconds for taking a water bottle inside the last 20km, which is against the rules.

It was a performance from van Aert that underlined the 25-year-old Belgian's versatility after he put in a big turn yesterday on the final climb to help team leader and overall favourite Primoz Roglic win at Orcierres-Merlette and move to third on GC.

Team Sunweb's Cees Bols finished second in the uphill sprint today, with Deceuninck-Quick Step's Sam Bennett third following a strange stage that had been expected to end in a sprint finish, but unusually saw no break form.

Tour de France 2020
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

