Trek-Segafredo say Quinn Simmons was not suspended for his political views; EF Pro Cycling manager reveals duck-themed TT helmet to match new kit; Alaphilippe gets new Specialized bike to commemorate World Championships victory + more on the live blog

Good for them, be a bit of fun seeing these in the peloton.
You "expect"? Aka don't have the faintest idea so have insinuated.
What utter guff. Telling racists they are racist is not "tyring to repress another bunch of white pople because of their political beliefs". It is...
I am just confused with this one. How are the cyclists wankers supposed to wank off any cyclists if the only ones allowed there are the cyclists...
Just to add - the R7000 calipers are medium drop and rated to clear 28mm tyres so there shouldn't be any issues, but if there is you could...
Fixed that for you.
Methinks your lifestyle choice is showing. ...
As the article points out, not all 'gravel' bikes are the same. A more mtb-inspired one, with slack angles (like the Evil Chamois Hagar) and a...
I think fair play for actually trying to do something innovative for indoor training kit, however will people really go for this, and all the faff...
I've had a Feva Star top tube seat for about a year. Chose it because it is easy to swap between bikes, won't damage a carbon frame and is...