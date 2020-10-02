Support road.cc

Trek-Segafredo say Quinn Simmons was not suspended for his political views; EF Pro Cycling manager reveals duck-themed TT helmet to match new kit; Alaphilippe gets new Specialized bike to commemorate World Championships victory + more on the live blog

Welcome to Friday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge throughout the day plus the odd contribution from the rest of the team...
Fri, Oct 02, 2020 09:51
3
Quinn Simmons wins the junior road race at Yorkshire 2019 (picture credit Alex Broadway/SWpix.com).JPG
09:15
Fabio Jakobsen gives update on his condition two months after horror crash, revealing that his jaw will have to be rebuilt
fabio-jakobsen-deceuninck-quick-step 2.PNG

The Dutchman was in a coma immediately after the crash at the Tour of Poland, and has been left with a long list of injuries that will still require further operations and a lot of recovery time. 

He said: "The past 2 months have been dominated by my recovery after my crash in the Tour of Poland. First of all, I had to recover from my brain contusion and other bruises/injuries for a long time. The wounds/scars on my face are healing up well.

"I would like to thank all the staff of the LUMC and in particular Dr. H. Locher and M. Hendriksma for the good care these past months. On October 8, I will undergo a second surgery to reconstruct my face/mouth. The surgery takes place at Radboud UMC Nijmegen and I am in the hands of Prof. Dr. S. Bergé and Prof. Dr. G. Meijer.

"The surgery involves placing bone, taken from my pelvic crest, in my upper and lower jaw, because a lot of bone is missing there. This bone will have to heal for several months. After that, another surgery will take place to put implants in my jaw so that I can get new teeth, as I lost them during my crash."

08:41
Trek-Segafredo clarify that Quinn Simmonds was not suspended for his 'political views'

Despite numerous mainstream media outlets suggesting the 19-year-old was suspended, or even fired for supporting Donald Trump, Trek-Segafredo have clarified that it was his use of an emoji with a waving brown hand when replying to journalist José Been on Twitter that led to the suspension

Simmons is yet to fully explain why he used the particular emoji, saying: "To those who found the colour of the emoji racist, I can promise that I did not mean for it to be interpreted in that way. I would like to apologize to everyone who found this offensive as I strongly stand against racism in any form." 

His manager Luca Guercilena says the team "remain committed to helping Quinn as much as we can" and want him to "use this opportunity to grow as a person", all but clarifying that Simmons won't lose his job over the incident. 

On social media, some people suggest that Simmons' apology still doesn't explain why he used that particular emoji, while others are still suggesting that Trek-Segafredo disciplined him because he expressed support for Donald Trump, even though this isn't the case. 

08:37
Julian Alaphilippe has a new paint job on his Specialized Tarmac SL7 to mark world champs win
2020 alaphillippe world champ edition specialized tarmac.PNG

The Frenchman will ride this special edition Tarmac - that looks like it's been "dipped in Fruit Pastilles" according to our own Liam Cahill" - until next year to mark his victory at the world champs' road race. 

Alaphilippe said: “I was already happy to be back again with my teammates and this great staff, but to have this bike waiting for me was a truly beautiful surprise. It’s a pleasure to receive this gem here at the hotel and know that it will be mine for a whole year, during which I intend to show it at the front of the races as much as possible. It’s really special, I love all those personal touches, and I want to thank Specialized for this, they did an amazing job." 

08:29
If you think that new EF Pro Cycling kit is crazy... check out the TT helmet

If you thought POC's Tempor Aero TT lid couldn't get any more 'different' looking... well the ones that will be used by EF Pro Cycling at the Giro will now have a duck on the back of them. It seems like even among those who think the new gear is terrible, EF Pro Cycling are to be commended for getting people talking about them and giving everyone a chuckle during tough times. Here's some of the best reactions on social media so far (and you can find the kit gallery here)... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

