Trek-Segafredo say Quinn Simmons was not suspended for his political views; EF Pro Cycling manager reveals duck-themed TT helmet to match new kit; Alaphilippe gets new Specialized bike to commemorate World Championships victory + more on the live blog

The Dutchman was in a coma immediately after the crash at the Tour of Poland, and has been left with a long list of injuries that will still require further operations and a lot of recovery time.

He said: "The past 2 months have been dominated by my recovery after my crash in the Tour of Poland. First of all, I had to recover from my brain contusion and other bruises/injuries for a long time. The wounds/scars on my face are healing up well.

"I would like to thank all the staff of the LUMC and in particular Dr. H. Locher and M. Hendriksma for the good care these past months. On October 8, I will undergo a second surgery to reconstruct my face/mouth. The surgery takes place at Radboud UMC Nijmegen and I am in the hands of Prof. Dr. S. Bergé and Prof. Dr. G. Meijer.

"The surgery involves placing bone, taken from my pelvic crest, in my upper and lower jaw, because a lot of bone is missing there. This bone will have to heal for several months. After that, another surgery will take place to put implants in my jaw so that I can get new teeth, as I lost them during my crash."