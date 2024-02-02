"Cyclists with cameras are grassing snitches... motorists with dash-cams are responsible citizens": BBC radio discussion looks at third-party reporting; "Long-overdue": Cyclists rejoice at plan for traffic-free Cheddar Gorge + more on the live blog

We got wind of BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell hosting a segment during his Thursday show about reporting third-party helmet camera and dash-cam footage to the police so, naturally, thought we'd check it out and report back...

To our delight (and relief) there were some quite interesting and sensible points raised as listeners called and texted in, while Campbell spoke to Bryn Brooker, head of road safety at Nextbase (the dash-cam brand behind the Nextbase reporting portal).

Introduced with an 'Accidental Partridge'-worthy Campbell scrambling to get through to his guest... "Hi Bryn, are you there for me, Bryn? For everyone? Ready to go? Bryn? Bring on Bryn! Are you there Bryn? HELLO! YAY!"... the presenter went on to read out a text from a listener, Ally in Newcastle: "Cyclists with cameras are grassing snitches... motorists with dash-cams are responsible citizens doing their civic duty. Symptomatic of all our transport policies really"

That's enough material for this entire blog post, to be honest. An interesting point. As per Nextbase's own figures, more than 33,500 videos were submitted to police via the National Dash Cam Safety Portal in 2023 up until the end of November, a 30 per cent increase on the same period in 2022, most apparently coming from dash-cams.

And yet, any length of time looking at the topic in the sewers of social media will find accusations of 'grassing' and 'snitching' labelled at cyclists who do so. Less so about the other road users who do the similar. In fact, camera cyclists' bad rap even reached the Britain's Got Talent stage in 2022 as comedian, and eventual winner, Axel Blake made it past the auditions with his cyclist bit, prompting judge Amanda Holden to weigh in on cyclists with cameras that are "asking for trouble". So, for starters, why? What is it about cyclists filming and reporting road offences which causes outrage when the majority of reports to the police come from cameras within vehicles?

Speaking on the wider third-party reporting point, Nextbase's head of safety said: "In five years over 100,000 offences have been reported and personally I've seen this making a real difference, enabling the police to take action on dangerous drivers. For me this people doing their civic duty. If you see a dangerous driver driving recklessly, almost causing a collision, then I think most people want to do something about that."

"The police are being inundated," came Campbell's reply...

"The police are actually finding this is saving time, the great thing about the portal is it was set up with the police and traditionally if you take a piece of footage to the police they would have to fill out a witness statement, take time to fill it out. With the system that's been set up that statement is taken automatically, so all they're asked to do is look at the footage. Is action required? Yes or no. If it is the witness statement is already there, ready to go.

"Actually, we calculated that over the last five years it saved an estimated 91 years of police time..."

Campbell reacted: "Oh, that's an extraordinary stat... an interesting interpretation of what some people are saying is just a mountain of extra stuff for police... but, it makes sense..."

"If you think about it," Nextbase's Brooker replied. "People have got phones and dash-cams. Evidence exists. Before this portal existed the police did have to go to people's houses to collect the data or people had to fill in a witness statement manually. That time is saved and it allows them to go and do other things."

The full episode is here, the discussion about cameras and third-party reporting coming just after the hour mark...