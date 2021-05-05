New cycle paths branded "unsuitable" and "dangerous" by locals; Family told to remove bike shed due to planning breach; 2025 World Championships to be held in Africa; Josh Quigley sets new date for world record attempt + more on the live blog

Hi Sam - we're speaking to the team and will update this post when we receive a response. Thank you — Stockport Council (@StockportMBC) May 5, 2021

Hopefully we will get some answers shortly from Stockport Council about this morning's main blog story. The consensus on the original post and in the comments here is that loose gravel is a terrible choice for accessible paths and completely unsuitable for cycling, wheelchair users or families with prams or young children on balance bikes. All round not very useful then.

Here are some of your thoughts:

"Loose gravel is an appalling surface for any path users. Self-binding gravel can be very nice, there's a wood near where I live that has a very pleasant path path that is some sort of self binding gravel path - it handles leaf litter extraordinarily well. The one place they've used asphalt is the one place you really don't want it... under a bunch of trees. Unless they spend a fortune keeping it clear, that will become treacherous in the autumn," jh2727 wrote.

eburtthebike commented: "Quite why a council would use such a blatantly obviously unsuitable surface is beyond me; does no-one on the council ride a bike, use a wheelchair or push a buggy? If such a glaring error can pass their conception, design and construction processes, there is something very wrong with them. Or was it a case of 'it's only pedestrians/cyclists, so we'll put the freshest, least experienced, least knowledgable graduate on it'. Worse, they don't appear to have consulted the people it was supposed to serve, and even Sustrans use crushed stone. Honestly, if this was Denmark or Holland they'd die laughing."

Hopefully, we will have some answers from Stockport Council for you this afternoon...