Kent cyclist who suffered fractured spine says he'll never ride again after collision he says was deliberately caused by pedestrian – police appeal for witnesses

A Kent cyclist who suffered a fractured pelvis, fractured spine, dislocated shoulder and ruptured kidneys in a collision with a pedestrian believes she deliberately walked across his path.

Kent Online reports that 58-year-old Anthony Worrell-Dearing was riding on a shared use path next to Gravesend Cyclopark at around 7.30am on May 5 when he approached two women in their late 20s or early 30s walking in the same direction.

"I understand the area isn't just for cyclists,” he said. “I am always respectful of walkers and dogs. If I see them, I always say, 'Good morning' or 'Hello', so they know I am there.

"The women were walking in the same direction as I was cycling so they couldn't have seen me. I called out and they turned around. Seeing me, they moved over to the right side of the path, giving me space to overtake on the left.

"I couldn't have been doing more than 12mph. I was making sure to pass them safely and I thought they had moved over to allow me to do so.

"However, as I passed them one of the women deliberately walked across my path at almost running pace."

There was a collision and Worrell-Dearing fell from his bike.

"All they did was look at me and walk away," he said. "They didn't say a single thing. All I knew was that I was hurting but they didn't even ask if I was okay. I couldn't believe what had happened. I was in so much pain.”

After about 10 minutes, another cyclist came across Worrell-Dearing and suggested phoning an ambulance.

Unfortunately, the ambulance couldn't get to him because the gates by the Cyclopark were closed.

"It took them two hours to get me to the hospital. I don't remember much as I was on a high dosage of morphine but the ambulance crew were amazing. I have no idea how they got me out of there on that stretcher."

Worrell-Dearing has been told that his recovery time could be anything from eight to 12 weeks – although he has since been back to hospital after a cyst on his kidney, that was caused by the incident, burst.

"I might be 58 but I was fit and healthy,” he said. “I've ran many marathons in the past for charity. I've ridden in the Surrey 100-mile bike ride. I'm not a slouch but this accident has left me down and I can't get up.

"I don't think I'll ride a bike, not ever again. I trust myself just not other people."

He added: "I don't know why they did what they did. I didn't do anything wrong, I have nothing to hide, I just want to make other cyclists aware of what people can do."

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a man was deliberately knocked off his bike by a woman while he used a cycle path between 7.30am and 7.45am on Tuesday, May 5. The victim sustained an injury to his shoulder."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01474-366-149 quoting 46/83257/20 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800-555-111 or online.