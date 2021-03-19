Fernando Alonso refuses to give up cycling; Laura Kenny considered walking away from track cycling last year + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Exactly that - easier to get the wheels on and off when the bike's upside down...
Good on Alonso - road cycling will definitely help with the physical endurance he needs to be an F1 driver
I don't mind them using lanes if they're empty and they don't block cyclists. I've seen a few using the non-pop-up white paint lanes over the years...
Must have been Mogg...
I think if you were to ask that president and many fine people, you'd find that it is.....
At least you'd get home quick....
They speak American....
The Weight vs aero benefits are not mutually exclusive....
If I was an Aeroroad owner I'd keep riding. I'd just avoid holding >1000w or averging >300w for hours on end. Think I'd find that easy to do
It's a thing I've been doing for a few years on a small scale.... We've an adult learning centre for adults with special needs who do this on a...