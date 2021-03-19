Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Fernando Alonso refuses to give up cycling; Laura Kenny considered walking away from track cycling last year + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Mar 19, 2021 08:58
Fernando Alonso (via fernandoalo_oficial on Instagram).PNG
09:38
"For that week I just thought: ‘I’ve had enough.'": Laura Kenny details almost walking away from track cycling last year
Laura Kenny (GB) and Kisato Nakamura (Japan) crash at Track Cycling World Cup, , Jan 2019 (credit Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com)

Laura Kenny crashed out of the World Cup in Canada way back in January 2020, around the same time the city of Wuhan was locked down and the first case of Covid in Europe was reported in France. It seems a lifetime ago now, but at the time Kenny was gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics that summer and any significant injury would be a disaster for her quest for a fifth Olympic gold.

At the World Cup she broke her shoulder, and then four weeks later at the World Championships in Berlin, another fall left her with a broken arm. The 28-year-old admitted to The Guardian it was the first time in her career when she considered quitting the sport.

"It was a struggle getting back into a bunch," she explained. "I’ve never broken a bone before, so to break my shoulder then get back on my bike and throw myself back at it at the World Championships and then break my arm, made me think: ‘Why I am putting myself through this? What’s the end game? I’ll just get hurt.’ I thought I could can this now and that would be it.

"We have a week off after the worlds and for that week I just thought: ‘I’ve had enough.’ I was in so much pain and it didn’t help that my arm was broken and we didn’t even know."

The four-time gold medallist says the pandemic and subsequent postponement of the Tokyo Olympics left her "gutted and heartbroken" but meant she could "get back in the right headspace" to return to the sport.

08:47
Fernando Alonso refuses to give up cycling despite heavy crash last month that left the Spaniard in hospital for 48 hours needing surgery

 Fernando Alonso says he has no intention of hanging up his cleats after a crash last month left him hospitalised needing surgery on a fractured jaw and broken teeth. Alonso was urged to give up cycling by his former team boss, Flavio Briatore, who joked he would have to "lock him in the garage".

Alonso told CNN that he still "loves cycling". "I will probably have to use the mountain bike a little bit more now, on different trails and avoid the normal roads. Maybe, the car could be more scared now than before. But in a way, it will not change much. My preparation will be based on a bicycle always."

The Alpine F1 driver was riding his bike in Switzerland at the beginning of February when he was struck by a motorist entering a supermarket car park. Alonso remained in hospital for 48 hours after the crash and needed two titanium plates in his upper jaw. The two-time F1 world champion's cycling history goes beyond just keeping in shape for F1 races. In 2013, he tried to buy the licence of former Basque team Euskatel-Euskadi and a year later he presented Nairo Quintana with his Maglia Rosa after stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia.

Fernando Alonso presents Nairo Quintana with maglia rosa at S18 of 2014 Giro (pic credit Gian Mattia d'Alberto, LaPresse)

 

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

