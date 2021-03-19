Fernando Alonso refuses to give up cycling; Laura Kenny considered walking away from track cycling last year + more on the live blog

Laura Kenny crashed out of the World Cup in Canada way back in January 2020, around the same time the city of Wuhan was locked down and the first case of Covid in Europe was reported in France. It seems a lifetime ago now, but at the time Kenny was gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics that summer and any significant injury would be a disaster for her quest for a fifth Olympic gold.

At the World Cup she broke her shoulder, and then four weeks later at the World Championships in Berlin, another fall left her with a broken arm. The 28-year-old admitted to The Guardian it was the first time in her career when she considered quitting the sport.

"It was a struggle getting back into a bunch," she explained. "I’ve never broken a bone before, so to break my shoulder then get back on my bike and throw myself back at it at the World Championships and then break my arm, made me think: ‘Why I am putting myself through this? What’s the end game? I’ll just get hurt.’ I thought I could can this now and that would be it.

"We have a week off after the worlds and for that week I just thought: ‘I’ve had enough.’ I was in so much pain and it didn’t help that my arm was broken and we didn’t even know."

The four-time gold medallist says the pandemic and subsequent postponement of the Tokyo Olympics left her "gutted and heartbroken" but meant she could "get back in the right headspace" to return to the sport.