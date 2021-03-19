Cyclist seriously injured as wire strung across Edinburgh cycle path

A cyclist ​in Edinburgh has been seriously injured after falling off his bike due to wire being strung across a popular cycle path – the second such trap found at the same location in the past fortnight.

Police were first alerted to metal wire being strung across the path at Newcraighall Public Park in the eastern outskirts of the Scottish Capital on Sunday 7 March, reports Edinburgh Live.

No-one was hurt on that occasion, but on Wednesday 17 March, a 47-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed into the wire and fell from his bike.

Sergeant Kirsty McArthur of Police Scotland said: “Tying wire across a path is a completely reckless thing to do. It would have been almost impossible for anyone to see the wire, particularly cyclists approaching at speed.

“This careless and selfish behaviour will simply not be tolerated and I am appealing to anyone who may have information in connection with these acts to come forward.

“If you were travelling on the cycle path at these times, please think back to try and remember if you saw or heard any suspicious behaviour.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1559 of 17 March.”

She added: “I would also take this opportunity to warn those cycling on the path to be cautious of potential similar incidents and to report anything to 101 as promptly as possible.”

Earlier this month we reported how Malvern Hills Trust had said that it is “gravely concerned” over the discovery of barbed wire strung across cycling trails at the Worcestershire beauty spot.

We’ve seen increasing numbers of reports of such traps, as well as tacks and drawing pins, branches and planks of wood, sometimes studded with nails, being laid for cyclists over the past year or so.

Despite the fact that serious injuries can and do happen as a result of such criminal behaviour, the idea of setting traps for bike riders is one that now and again crops up in the press, although complaints are typically waved away.

Last year, for instance, Sunday Times columnist Rod Liddle wrote that he found it “tempting” to “tie piano wire at neck height across the road” to target cyclists – although the Independent Press Standards Organisation said in response to complaints that the article did not infringe the Editors’ Code of Practice.

The Sunday Times itself said that the column “was not meant to be taken seriously” – the exact words that the charity Cycling UK, when it complained to the newspaper, had said would be an “inappropriate” defence of it.