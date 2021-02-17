Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Drunk cyclist who crashed into Belgian mayor goes viral; "It makes my head hurt": Another painfully bad cycle lane; Colnago handlebar porn; New figures show bike thefts down 20%; Strava debate; Denmark spends big on cycling network + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be picking out the best bits from the cycling world to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Feb 17, 2021 09:08
10
Drunk cyclist crashes into Belgian mayor
14:04
Denmark spends big on cycling network
Cycling in Copenhagen (picture credit Ty Stange via Copenhagen Media Centre)

The Danish government has pledged more than half a billion kroner (roughly £60 million) for improvements to the country's cycling network and to help promote cycling as an accessible mode of transport. CPH Post reports a little under £45 million has been earmarked for 20 projects involving implementing bike lanes on state roads. Around £17 million will be used to build bike lanes on smaller municipal roads. "We agree that the funds will go to bicycle projects that help make it more attractive to get in the saddle,” said transport minister, Benny Engelbrecht.

12:35
Strava update debate
Strava update

The new Strava update is out, as you can see from the location info next to the time at the top of this activity. Useful if you're scrolling your feed and want to see where all your riding pals have gone on holiday...oh, wait a second. We've seen a couple of comments with privacy-related concerns but that seems to be something which comes with the territory when uploading your ride's GPS data. Non-GPS data rides won't use the feature...Thoughts?

On our Facebook page, Kieran Barry was pleased with the new feature saying: "Good update. Also appreciating the activity search feature."

Strava story comments

 

12:13
Pure unadulterated handlebar porn

Have you ever seen a more fetching set of bars than this? The Campag Kid, who specialises in building bikes equipped with (you guessed it) Campagnolo parts, says it took about 8 years to source these Mapei-themed Colnago integrated bars. The finished build will be a Colnago C59 Mapei, which we'd probably sell a kidney and any other non-essential organs to have a go on when it's ready. 

11:56
Bike converted into mechanically-propelled vehicle seized by police in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police seized this mechanically-propelled bike. They say the conversion meant it should be classed as a mechanically-propelled vehicle and needed insurance...

11:19
New figures show bike theft down 20%
Bicycles (Credit Seopa Ltd)

The latest crime figures from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) show that reported bicycle crimes fell by 18 per cent in Northern Ireland in 2020 compared to 2019. During the first lockdown from March to May, there was a 15 per cent decrease compared to May 2019. The region of the UK where cyclists were most likely to have their bike stolen was Cambridgeshire which recorded 3.9 bicycle crimes per 1,000 residents, followed by London with 3.3 and Thames Valley with 2.1. In comparison, Northern Ireland recorded just 0.37 bicycle crimes per 1,000.

Responding to the figures, Greg Wilson of bicycle insurance company Compare NI.com said: "As the country cautiously prepares to emerge from lockdown, there’s a possibility the number of bicycle thefts might rise sharply, given the increase in bikes available to opportunistic thieves. So bike safety and comprehensive insurance will be important - especially since a large percentage are new owners and perhaps unaware of what’s available to protect themselves and their bicycle."

10:21
Drunk cyclist who crashed into Belgian mayor goes viral

 

A drunk cyclist who rode into a Belgian mayor doing a TV interview has gone viral, eight months after the incident happened. The Brussels Times reports the Hasselt mayor, Steven Vandeput, finds the video's popularity surprising but also quite funny. The clip went viral after being posted on YouTube by Meme Tycoon and has now been viewed almost four million times.

"3.6 million views is a lot," Vandeput laughed. "I have also read the comments under the video, and I must say I find it all quite funny. I was only left with a bruise. The man clearly did not agree with some decisions I made as mayor. The police then took the man away anyway, because he continued to be difficult even after the collision."

A local media report at the time of the incident claimed the cyclist was drunkenly ranting about the "benefits of communism" before the incident with the mayor who represents the Flemish nationalist party N-VA. The mayor confirmed he hadn't launched a complaint and only asked that the man goes home and sleeps off the alcohol...

09:11
08:58
"It makes my head hurt": Another painfully bad cycle lane

Emily shared this photo of a bike lane in Manchester saying: "Manchester has a new contender for its worst cycling infra attempt," and it's hard to argue...Squeezing cyclists into one half of a bike lane is a new one, especially next to a busy A-road. After the new development next to the cycle lane was built, the footway and cycleway were resurfaced, but nothing was done to prevent cyclists having to ride head first at each other.

One reply did point out that there may be slight hope in that as part of the Active Travel Fund, the council are due to better link cycling routes to the city centre along the the A56...So perhaps this infrastructure may soon be a thing of the past...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments