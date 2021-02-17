Drunk cyclist who crashed into Belgian mayor goes viral; "It makes my head hurt": Another painfully bad cycle lane; Colnago handlebar porn; New figures show bike thefts down 20%; Strava debate; Denmark spends big on cycling network + more on the live blog

A drunk cyclist who rode into a Belgian mayor doing a TV interview has gone viral, eight months after the incident happened. The Brussels Times reports the Hasselt mayor, Steven Vandeput, finds the video's popularity surprising but also quite funny. The clip went viral after being posted on YouTube by Meme Tycoon and has now been viewed almost four million times.

"3.6 million views is a lot," Vandeput laughed. "I have also read the comments under the video, and I must say I find it all quite funny. I was only left with a bruise. The man clearly did not agree with some decisions I made as mayor. The police then took the man away anyway, because he continued to be difficult even after the collision."

A local media report at the time of the incident claimed the cyclist was drunkenly ranting about the "benefits of communism" before the incident with the mayor who represents the Flemish nationalist party N-VA. The mayor confirmed he hadn't launched a complaint and only asked that the man goes home and sleeps off the alcohol...